Attention POS developers: Octopus Bridge, Inc., dba 24Seven Commerce, announces its participation at NRF 2022

New York, NY, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Octopus Bridge, Inc is showcasing its ultimate solution, ‘Octopus,’ in the upcoming Retail’s Big Show NRF 2022 in New York from 16th to 18th January. It’s an expo convention for the retailers, vendors, industry visionaries to help speed up their businesses ahead by addressing the retailers’ challenges and providing advanced technological solutions.

Octopus Bridge is a middleware that helps merchants automate selling on e-commerce channels, like Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, Woocommerce, Magento, etc. It connects their point-of-sale system (POS) with multiple e-commerce platforms. It synchronizes bi-directional data between web platforms and POS systems, eliminating the possibility of manual data entry and out-of-stock product situations.

Besides these, Octopus enables you to establish a Buy Online, Pickup Instore (BOPIS), Buy Online, and Deliver models that allows buyers to place their order online and collect it from the nearby store. You can also run your Google ads using Octopus. It’s truly an online tool to help merchants to run their online business.

If you are a POS developer assisting retailers become omnichannel ready, Octopus Bridge is your ultimate POS ecommerce integration partner. It significantly reduces your time/cost to become an OMNI channel ready POS provider. Instead of building multiple integrations, using Octopus, you build only one integration. It will help your retail customers digitize their businesses and sell on various e-commerce channels. In turn, enhance your POS reach to more untapped vendors looking for a similar solution.

Please visit us at Booth # 2163 at NRF 2022 and learn how it works. You can see for yourself Octopus Bridge is the perfect ecommerce integration solution you have been looking for your business.

About NRF 2022

NRF 2022: Retail’s Big Show is a three-day expo where industry experts, visionaries, retailers, and vendors will come together. A great networking platform where industry visionaries will give their views on the current retail’s topic and forecast the upcoming.

About Octopus Bridge, dba 24SevenCommerce

24SevenCommerce is a global leader in providing integration-as-a-service (IaaS) to all businesses. It helps retailers build omnichannel platforms and create multiple touch points for the customers. The company has helped thousands of businesses integrate POS with their online stores.