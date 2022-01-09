Unlimited Sky Production unleashes new jazz experience show! TAKE 5: A Tribute to Great Men of Jazz

DETROIT, USA, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Jazz has never been this finely affordable and packed with delight! For one night only, TAKE 5: A Tribute to Great Men of Jazz will be at Aretha’s Jazz Café on January 27. Unlimited Sky Production continues The Preservation of Jazz – Out of the Mouth of Jazz Music Series with a tribute to five poignant male talents.

TAKE 5: A Tribute to Great Men of Jazz features world-class trumpeter David Greene, who’s played with The Temptations, The Dramatics, Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, and The Clark Sisters, honoring the beloved Louis Armstrong. Ben Sharkey brings the old school swagger and boo-be-dos to the mischievous Dean Martin. Newcomer Smoke Jones showcases his smooth smoky style to Nat King Cole’s top tunes while Paul King swings and sings some legendary Frank Sinatra hits. Also being brought into the preservation fold is jazz/blues vocalist Leon Thomas who passed in 1999. Leon was from East St. Louis, Illinois and known for his free jazz and glottal-stop style. He will be saluted with peace by the versatile and giving, Kenny Watson.

And if that isn’t enough of a powerhouse for you these melodious men will be backed by the incredible Scott Gwinnell on piano, Takasi Lio on upright bass, Terrance Neal on drums and Phil Harmonic on keys. Sky Covington from Unlimited Sky Production will be MC and comedian Mike Bonner will narrate this historical jazz retrospective. All this for the ridiculously low price of $35!

The Preservation of Jazz – Out of the Mouth of Jazz Music Series is committed to promoting the presence of jazz, both past and present, creating shows that bring generations together through song. Join us for a lively night of camaraderie, cocktails, and timeless compositions, TAKE 5: A Tribute to Great Men of Jazz at Aretha’s Jazz Café on January 27, 2022 @ 8p. Doors open at 7p. Seating is limited so get your tickets now! $35 presale, available online thru EventBrite.