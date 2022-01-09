World Web Technology Launches Loan Calculator WordPress Plugin

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — World Web Technology, one of India’s most reputed web & mobile app development companies, launched the most promising Loan Calculator WordPress Plugin today. The all-new loan calculator is loaded with the latest and unique features to help users understand every banking jargon and technique in layman language.

For example, when a user utilizes the plugin and gives inputs, it creates a precise and detailed amortization schedule with a video explaining the nitty-gritty of the loan. Meanwhile, it is equipped with a contact form to help users precisely explain their queries and get explanations from the expert team. It allows the admin to customize the UX of the plugin in terms of color and look.

The top features of the Loan or Mortgage Calculator

The plugin has all features that ordinary users or visitors need to calculate their loan, and all the components are simple to use. Some of the top features of the loan calculator include;

Excellent UI/UX, Giving Clean & Modern Design

Flexibility to Make Changes in Design

Easy to Understand Loan Chart/Table

Allow Users to Print the Calculation

Easy to manage labels and values

Pop option when integrated with website

Contact form to help users get expert advice

Disclaimer at the bottom of the interface

Who can use this plugin?

Everyone and every business offer some kind of loan to customers. Loan Calculator Plugin is best used as the mortgage calculator, though the following industry can make the most of this plugin;

The banking sector integrate this plugin into their website

Real Estate owners can help users with this plugin to estimate the loan or mortgage

Auto and car loan websites can use this plugin for users

Last but not the least, any website that wants its users to assess or evaluate loans or offer loans to users

Insurance and Finance companies can also use this plugin for their customers

Why Use this Loan Calculator WordPress Plugin

Today’s users look for things that offer faster, comfort and convenient services. The plugin is a good fit for today’s tech-savvy generation. It comes equipped with;

Excellent interface, enabling the users to navigate through the features easily

Simple, so you can easily install and integrate into your website

Backed is powered by robust features, so you get flawless services

The plugin is also equipped with a pop-up option, so when users log in to your website, the plugin pop-ups for their convenience, though you can customize it based on your requirements.

World Web Technology Built This Plugin

When it comes to WordPress Plugin Development Services, World Web Technology is the pioneer contributor that keeps working on the betterment of the Content Management System. We have released various other plugins in the past, and the recent one is “free recently purchased products for woo plugin on WordPress.org”

The plugin is open source and ready to be downloaded. World Web Technology veteran, IT company, offers world-class WordPress Plugin Development Services created by a group of skilled engineers. If you want to explore more about our services, you can log in to our page https://www.worldwebtechnology.com/ or contact us with your requirements. We are here to help, irrespective of your business problem.