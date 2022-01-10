Sherman Oaks Hospital Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital

Sherman Oaks, CA, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Sherman Oaks Hospital, a member of Prime Healthcare Foundation, received an “A” grade in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Sherman Oaks Hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

This is the seventh consecutive time that Group. The hospital has been receiving the award since 2018, a true colloquy to its ongoing dedication to safety and excellent care.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Sherman Oaks Hospital for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“We are proud to receive our seventh consecutive “A” from the Leapfrog Group, it takes consistent and unwavering dedication for Sherman Oaks Hospital to achieve this award. We are pleased to share this recognition from Leapfrog to our patients and community, as it demonstrates the dedication and performance of our team. This recognition belongs to our exceptional nurses, physicians, and care teams who constantly strive to improve our care and protect patients from preventable harm,” said EM V. Garcia, Administrator of Sherman Oaks Hospital. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our patients, and we go to great lengths to ensure they are protected at every stage of their healthcare journey. This only validates our hospital’s mission and the outstanding teamwork exhibited to deliver each day on our commitment to quality, outcomes, patient safety, and clinical excellence.

Sherman Oaks Hospital was also recognized by IBM Watson Health as a “100 Top Hospital” for the years 2020, 2019, 2017, and 2016 has highly rated programs and services that meet community needs. “Our cardiac program involves a multidisciplinary team of clinicians utilizing the latest proven protocols for rapid response to heart attacks, featuring a multi-use combo laboratory with full cardiac diagnostic and interventional capabilities for life-saving cardiac and vascular procedures,” Garcia added. “The Center for Reconstruction and Wound Healing is also a key component of our patient safety strategy and specializes in comprehensive wound care and hyperbaric medicine. Staff at the Center develop a personalized care plan using the most advanced healing techniques that get our patients back to a healthy lifestyle as quickly as possible — with care, concern, and compassion.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

