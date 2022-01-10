Revenue Growth Predicted For Capric Acid Market By 2031

Capric Acid Market Introduction

Capric acid is a medium-chain saturated fatty acid that is also referred to as Decanoic acid or Decylic acid. Capric acid is known to be found abundantly in tropical oils such as palm kernel oil and coconut oil. Besides tropical oils, capric acid is also found in significant amounts in cow’s or goat’s milk. Commercially, capric acid is produced from the oxidation of decanol along with the use of oxidant chromium trioxide. The use of capric acid in consumer products is high as the health benefits obtained by the consumption of capric acid are numerous.

For instance, it is known to increase good cholesterol in the body when consumed in combination with other medium-chain fatty acids such as lauric acid and caprylic acid. Other beneficial properties of capric acid include cleansing, emulsifying, perfuming, surfactant, humectant, emollient, excipient, and masking. Furthermore, capric acid also contains antibacterial and antiviral properties. This has enabled the utilization of capric acid as a denture disinfectant. Industrial applications of capric acid include the manufacture of perfumes, lubricants, plastics, food additives, greases, rubber, dyes, and pharmaceuticals.

Some of the market participants identified along the value chain of the global capric acid market who are involved in the manufacture, supply or distribution of capric acid are P&G Chemicals, KLK OLEO, IOI Oleochemicals, Acme-Hardesty Company, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Mosselman sa, Saanvi Corp, Chemical Associates and Oleocomm Global SDN BHD.

Capric acid market dynamics

The growing demand for capric acid from the pharmaceutical industry is one of the most important drivers for the growth of the global capric acid market. The healthcare industry has grown rapidly in recent years and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as changes in lifestyles have increased the population’s dependency on medication and pharmaceuticals. The esters of capric acid (decanoate esters) are used extensively in the manufacture of drugs to increase their affinity for adipose tissue, that is, to increase their lipophilicity.

Some examples of drugs derived from the esters of capric acid include haloperidol, bromperidol, and nandrolone. This has led to a significantly higher demand for capric acid from the pharmaceutical industry and should therefore drive the growth of the global capric acid market.

Another key factor for global capric acid sales is expected to be growing demand from the perfume industry. Perfume is a luxury-based consumer good that is increasingly being consumed in developed and developing countries.

This has been a major contributor to the growth of the perfume and fragrance industry. Capric acid is one of the most important ingredients in the manufacture of perfumes. Hence, the growing perfume production is expected to favor the growth of the global capric acid market.

Market segmentation for capric acid

The global Capric Acid Market can be segmented on the basis of source, end use, and regions.

On the basis of the source, the global Capric Acid Market can be divided into the following segments:

Synthetic, of course

On the basis of the end user, the global Capric Acid Market can be divided into:

Food and Beverage (F&B)

Personal Care

Industrial Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Other

Regional outlook for the capric acid market

Asian regions are expected to dominate the global capric acid market. Due to economic production and increasing production, East Asia is expected to dominate the global capric acid market.

In addition, the improvement in the infrastructure and economies of South Asian countries is expected to make South Asia a significant consumer region of the global capric acid market. Manufacturers focus heavily on investing in countries like China,

Japan and India as they offer different growth opportunities for the market. Other regions such as North America and Europe should also hold promising shares in the global capric acid market.

