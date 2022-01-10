3D Metrology Market Share, Demand, and Business Prospects till 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 10 2022 — /EPR Network/ — The “3D Metrology Market” report gives a massive source to analyze the industry and other fundamental technicalities identifying with it. The examination discloses the total assessment and veritable parts of the 3D metrology market. This study exhibits a straightforward outline of the industry, that integrates applications, blueprints, industry chain structure, and definitions. This report prepares a case for investments in different regions based on a practical view of their regulatory outline, manufacturing dynamics, and availability of skills and resources in that region.

The global 3D metrology market is projected to value USD 12.6 billion until 2025. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The rapid technological advances being carried out for product development to enhance the accuracy and precision of components are projected to drive the market demand for 3D metrology across the globe.

The reverse engineering service segment dominated the global market in 2018 and was valued USD 2.7 billion due to the increasing demand for intelligent solutions along with the usage of several CAD models. On the other hand, the quality control & inspection is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.4% in the upcoming years owing to shifting trend towards accreditation from calibration laboratories for ensuring quality products.

The automotive segment accounted for the largest share of 22.8% on account of rising demand for premium vehicles among millennial population coupled with the increasing need for the development of fuel-efficient public transport. The medical segment is also anticipated to hold significant share due to the prescribed requirement for metrological safety and control assessments of drugs and medicines.

North America dominated the global 3D metrology market in 2018 owing to the presence of a strong foothold of automotive, pharmaceutical equipments, and automotive industries. While the Asia Pacific accounted for a share of 18.0% due to the rising presence of automotive manufacturing facilities across India and China.

The market for the 3D metrology includes players such as Hexagon AB; Nikon Corporation; Zeiss International; KLA Corporation; and Renishaw Plc. They are constantly engaged in product development and innovation to gain a competitive advantage over other players. Also, strategies like acquisitions and mergers are being undertaken by them for widening their global reach.

