Uber For Handyman: Turn To Upgraded With New Add-ons

Tamil Nadu, India, 2022-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — In the current world, everything is functioning around the on-demand application. Booking either for a taxi ride or getting the food from the famous restaurant at the proper time. An Uber Like App doesn’t quit at this moment. With the help of the Uber For X Script business Mode, entrepreneurs are able to boost their business into service booking on-demand online platforms easily. This helps the business in getting branding quickly by digitally handling services on-demand.

In this factor, entrepreneurs began to invest in the Handyman App Like Uber to drive people’s jobs comfortably and effectively with a digitized user interface. Since the service on-demand is inexpensive and permits the users to track the service booked in real-time, multiple industries like the handyman market are sealing the gaps to deliver an enriched doorstep service from an exclusive platform. The Uber For Handyman is one such platform to bring convenient access, it connects the professional handyman service provider with the users who are looking for the required services.

Trioangle Technologies is a multi-service solution contributor for entrepreneurs to get a unique on-demand app with the most delinquent technologies stacks and incredible metrics. The solutions with several service booking apps from Trioangle Technologies arrive with essential features like accurate location fetching, super-fast requests, multiple service categories, integrated in-app multiple payment modes, and many more to sweeten the user experience. The Handyman Clone app is easy to customize as per the entrepreneur’s requirements at any time.

“Once the entrepreneurs are capable of running a successful business in the market, the days are gone. At present, reaching your customers and extending business deals without an online presence is more challenging and you aren’t able to do it. On considering it into the business, We are very enthusiastic to help the youthful entrepreneurs with our customizable Uber Like App For Handyman ”. announced CEO, Trioangle Technologies. Also, he conveyed that “We proudly declare the new takeoff of the On-demand Handyman Services App solution to bring extreme change in the new standard market”.

Outstanding Add-On Features:

Multiple Language:-

Multiple languages are able to be incorporated and provided in our app in which entrepreneurs can integrate the app with the required language, based on the region you are launching your app.

Multiple Currencies:-

The app will be provided with 31 different currency options as an add-on. Such as USD, EUR, AUD, CAD, etc.

Phone Number Verification:-

The app is integrated with the phone number verification system by Twilio Technology. The system is very useful for the security purpose of the users by verifying and confirming the service providers profile.

Covid Feature:-

A safety precaution is listed in the app for the service providers before starting to provide services to the users. Like, vaccinated, wearing a mask, sanitized, contactless payment, etc.

Get ready to launch a worthwhile on-demand handyman service with upgraded Uber for Handyman.

