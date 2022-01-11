Mumbai, India, 2022-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Nova Steel Corporation is the leading Large Diameter Pipe Manufacturers in Mumbai, India. Our Large -quality range of Large Diameter Pipe is exclusively designed for steel factories, petrochemical industry, fire protection systems, chemical industries, shipping/shipment industries, etc. All Large Diameter Pipes are planned and created as per IQS (International Quality Standards). Our Large Diameter Pipes are made with accuracy utilising the best quality crude materials. We additionally offer a modified Large Diameter Pipe according to the client’s prerequisite.

Large Diameter Pipe Applications And Uses

Large Diameter pipes are widely used all over the world in different industries. Here are the top uses of Large Diameter Pipe –

Transporting materials: such as hot water, chemicals, oil, gas, and sulfur in various industries.

Automotive industry: air and water flow systems, and piping systems.

Sewerage systems: industrial water lines and water mains. Heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning equipment.

Construction industries: structural applications and scaffolding.

Homes and buildings: supply and exhaust piping, water pipes, and curtain rods.

About Large Diameter Pipe

One of the biggest producers and providers of Large Diameter Pipe, consistent and welded pipes in India. All our Large Diameter Pipes are 100% quality tested, which incorporate chemical testing, mechanical testing as well as hydro testing. All SS Large Diameter Pipe are warm treated, arrangement strengthened, and pass hydrostatic test and 100% X Beam welding test. All our carbon steel expansive distances across pipes and tube items are provided with 3.1 particular test certificates, agreeing to EN 10204. Certification agreeing to 3.2 can be concurred at the time of request. Metallica makes it simple for you to source beat quality carbon steel Large Diameter Pipe at the most reduced costs in India. We specialize in giving conveyances to your manufacturing plant straightforwardly from our distribution center or our foremost suppliers. Carbon steel Large Diameter Pipe are commonly utilized in welded shape as per fabricating determination ASTM A53, A671, A672, API 5L, ASME B36.10M, as the taken a toll of creating carbon steel expansive Large Diameter Pipe.

