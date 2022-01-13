The Best Way to Monitor Your Solar System’s Performance

Centurion, South Africa, 2022-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Are you someone who has a solar system installed in your home, but you are not sure exactly how it performs or how much energy it produces? Maybe you have a solar system as well as monitoring software, however, the monitoring software does not give you all the necessary information that you are looking for, or maybe you are just curious about how one monitors a solar system. Well, whatever your solar system monitoring needs may be, Centurion Solar is the company that is here to help!

Centurion Solar company is based in Johannesburg and started back in 2015 when the need for an all-encompassing monitoring system solution was found to be lacking in the solar field. After doing extensive field research around the existing different types of software, Centurion Solar concluded that even “Intelligent Customized Coding” (ICC) was not able to do or show them what they needed it to. This is what sparked their ambition to completely rewrite their entire solution out again from scratch, which was the effort that allowed them to produce Solar Management Hub (SMH), the new future of solar system monitoring.

With over 24000 satisfied customers across the globe, Centurion Solar has always been driven by passion and hard work, and dedication. They strive to help their clients build much stronger, more agile, and innovative businesses. Their software proves this as their monitoring systems serve as an example of how they love to bring value to their customers by transforming generic energy technology into a fully customized business solution without any complexity or hidden costs involved. The company aspires to become the partner of choice for its clients, suppliers, and employees by assisting them with achieving success!

If you would like to know more about the company and the services that they offer, read more information about their solar monitoring system or if you would just like to get in contact with someone, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://centurionsolar.co.za/

About Centurion Solar:

Centurion Solar is a premium solutions provider whose goals are to design, implement and manage real-time monitoring systems for people within the solar industry. The company was started back in 2015 and they can now say with confidence that they are experts in the field of solar monitoring.