Meet New Release of ODBC Drivers with Windows 11, PostgreSQL 14, MariaDB 10.6, and Firebird 4 Support

Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, announced a new release of all ODBC drivers for cloud data sources and databases. Significant updates of this release – Windows 11, PostgreSQL 14, MariaDB 10.6, and Firebird 4 support.

The list of the other improvements:

FICO Mosel compatibility is improved. Compatibility with FileMaker is improved. JMP compatibility on macOS is improved. Support for an ODBC installer on Windows 2000 is improved. Significant improvement of the speed of reading data from NexusDB.

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/odbc-drivers-support-windows-11-postgresql-14-and-mariadb-10-6.html

ODBC Drivers are high-performance connectivity solutions with enterprise-level features for accessing the most popular database management systems and cloud services from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools on 32-bit and 64-bit Windows, macOS, and Linux.

