Cancer Profiling Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR Over 2031

The global cancer profiling market is expected to yield significant gains across 2021, as preference for precision-based medicine and high quality oncology care acquires increasing traction. With global cancer burden slated to proliferate, patients and medical practitioners alike are scrambling to offer highly efficacious and long-lasting cancer diagnostics, prompting the entry of numerous service providers.

Key solution providers are effectively leveraging smart technology, nanomedicine, and automation to accelerate diagnostic processes. Reduction in testing timeframes to provide accurate results has helped patients seek timely treatment to mitigate their cancers. The report by Fact.MR provides a taxonomy elaborating on key market segments. It also outlines visionary insights on the dynamics of the market, including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and pricing analysis, along with key success factors. Market trends have been tracked in 20+ high-growth countries.

How is Rising Global Cancer Burden Augmenting Demand for Cancer Profiling?

Cancer has emerged as one of the leading causes of death, and a significant impediment to growing life expectancy. The World Health Organization, in 2019, pegged it as amongst the leading causes of fatalities among people below 70 years of age. As per estimates by GLOBOCAN 2020, approximately 19.3 million new cancer cases and nearly 10 million deaths occurred in the previous year.

Female breast cancer surpassed lung cancer, recording 2.3 million new cases (12%), followed by colorectal cancer (10%), prostate (7.3%), and stomach (5.6%). Thus, it can be concluded that, the global burden of cancer incidence and mortality has surged, and will continue to increase in the long run. Thus, governments across the world are investing in extensive cancer eradication programs.

Forecast Highlights on Global Cancer Profiling Market

1- North America is expected to remain dominant in the global cancer profiling market during the forecast period 2017-2026. Changing lifestyle with increasing consumption of alcohol, smoking is leading to the increasing number of people suffering from cancer. Moreover, increasing investment in research and development activities are driving the demand for cancer profiling in the region.

2- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Europe are also witnessing significant growth in the cancer profiling. Increasing incidence of lung cancer and prostate cancer in central, eastern, and southern Europe is driving the demand for cancer profiling. Meanwhile, breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer among women in China and India.

3- Next-generation sequencing is expected to be the highly-preferred technique in cancer profiling market. By the end of 2026, next-generation sequencing is estimated to reach 62,000 million revenue.

4- Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are expected to be the largest users of cancer profiling. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are estimated to surpass US$ 52,400 million revenue by the end of 2026.

5- Diagnosis is expected to witness significant growth in the global cancer profiling market. By the end of 2026, diagnosis is estimated to surpass US$ 40,000 million in terms of revenue.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for cancer profiling, which will remain active through 2026. These include companies such as Roche Holdings, Caris Life Sciences, GenScript, Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Proteome Sciences PLC, BioTheranostics, NeoGenomics Laboratories, RiboMed Biotechnologies Inc., Genomic Health Inc., Oxford Gene Technology Ltd., and Agendia.

Country-wise Analysis

How Lucrative is the U.S. Cancer Profiling Market?

The United States is expected to garner significant share in the cancer profiling landscape. A study conducted by the American Cancer Society projects a substantial increase in the incidence of numerous cancers across the country in 2021. It estimates that, over 1.8 million people are expected to suffer from some or the other malignancy, with over 600 thousand deaths. Therefore, government initiatives have been undertaken to contain the spread of this debilitating disease. These include launching awareness campaigns and promoting highly advanced cancer profiling and detection research.

The National Cancer Institute has been playing a pivotal in advancing sophisticated cancer research studies and initiatives, including on cancer biology, cancer genomics, and cancer prevention. At present, the agency is working on determining the efficacy of patient derived xenograft (PDX) mice-based clinical trials. These mice largely retain the genetics of human tumors from which they were initially created. This is expected to reassure clinicians about the validity of novel cancer treatment and detection studies and approaches.

