Cubo Opens Its Second Derby Workspace

London, UK, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Cubo, the UK’s fastest growing provider of flex office space, has opened its second Derby workspace at Number One Pride Place, the most recognisable office building on Pride Park in Derby.

The new Cubo features 18,000 sq. ft of office accommodation arranged over three floors, with 450 desks available. It also boasts substantial on-site parking.

Following an extensive fit-out over the last few months, Cubo is now ready to welcome its new tenants who are eager to be based around Derby’s largest office cluster.

Law firm Geldards is the flagship tenant at Cubo’s new Pride Park workspace. The building had been Geldards’ home since 2002. The firm moved out in April to allow Cubo to carry out extensive renovations.

The firm is now the first tenant to move in, with its 75-strong Derby workforce occupying the first floor of the building.

This new site on Pride Park will complement the accommodation already available at the Cubo workspace at The Old Post Office on Victoria Street, which was the first Cubo to open its doors back in March 2020.

The acquisition of Number One Pride Place forms part of the company’s strategic growth plans and takes the number of sites across The Midlands and South Yorkshire to twelve. Second workspaces have been launched in Leeds, Nottingham, Manchester and Birmingham and a new workspace in Glasgow is set to open shortly.

The company also recently acquired one of WeWork’s six provincial sites in the UK, taking over three floors at No.1 Spinningfields, one of Manchester’s most iconic office buildings.

Founded by property investors Marc and Becky Brough, Cubo provides SMEs and tech companies with a world class environment where they can develop and thrive.

It provides an experience-led lifestyle offer to meet the changing needs of businesses – from hot desking to a designated desk, private office, or entire floor, all available on flexible terms.

Member benefits include large communal spaces, private areas, break-out spaces, kitchens, an inclusive barista service with beer on tap, along with a programme of free networking events. Cubo members can also take advantage of an experienced front of house team.

As a result, Cubo is the location of choice for a growing number of SMEs, tech companies and corporate companies who are looking for the best Grade A space in each location.

Commenting on the official launch of Number One Pride Place, Marc Brough, CEO at Cubo, said:

“We are delighted to open Derby’s second Cubo office on Pride Park and are excited to welcome Geldards to the space.

“The majority of Derby’s corporate office occupiers are based on Pride Park. Much of the demand from Cubo nationally is coming from corporates looking to integrate a more flexible way of working into their businesses, so it made sense to establish a new Cubo workspace in the most high-profile building on Pride Park.

“The quality of the accommodation is first class which demonstrates Cubo’s commitment to providing the best Grade A accommodation in the most sought-after locations.

“We have had lots of expressions of interest in the accommodation and are set to announce more occupiers very soon.”