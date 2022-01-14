Phototherapy Equipment Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Phototherapy Equipment Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global phototherapy equipment/device market value was worth USD 481.5 million in 2016 which is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of more than 5.8% over the forecast period. Growing incidence of skin diseases is significantly boosting the phototherapy equipment market. Some of the most prevalent skin diseases include eczema, psoriasis and acne related problems.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Conventional Phototherapy Equipment

Conventional Phototherapy Equipment with Fluorescent Lamp

Conventional Phototherapy Equipment with Compact Fluorescent Lamp

LED Phototherapy Equipment

Fiberoptic Phototherapy Equipment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Skin Disease Treatment

Psoriasis

Vitiligo

Eczema

Others

Neonatal Jaundice Management

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Some of the key players of the market comprise Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.; GE Healthcare; Natus Medical Incorporated; Philips Lighting Holding B.V.; Solarc Systems Inc.; Atom Medical Corporation; Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.; and National Biological Corp.

On the basis of region, North America held the largest market share in 2016. This is due to the increasing number of acne disorders and people being more concerned about their esthetics in country like the U.S. Adoption of highly advanced devices is also expected to boost this regional segment growth.

Asia Pacific is projected to showcase attractive CAGR over the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of skin disease such as eczema and psoriasis among the Indian population. Moreover, increasing awareness in developing countries regarding advanced skin care treatments is further projected to boost the market growth.

