Wireless Mesh Network Market Application Outlook, Impact of COVID-19 and Share Insights, 2025

The global wireless mesh network market size is projected to reach USD 11.14 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 9.1%, according to a new report published by Million Insights. The growing demand for high bandwidth, high-speed internet data and an increasing number of smart connected devices across various industries are expected to fuel the market growth in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, growing need for an uninterrupted and stable network, coupled with the declining cost of connected devices and internet services are projected to upsurge the market growth over the forecast period. The technological advancements in the wireless communication sector and increasing adoption of advanced IoT technology are expected to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

The rising developments in the IT & telecommunication sector such as the deployment of the 4G network and the emergence of 5G networks are expected to offer high-speed broadband connectivity. As a result, expected to fuel the demand for WMNs. Furthermore, the rising number of internet users, growing demand for high-speed data services, and increasing deployment of FTTx broadband network frameworks among the residential & commercial sectors are projected to boost the market growth in the forthcoming years. The rising investments by the key players for the development of advanced technologies such as 5G, IoT, and AI are projected to create huge growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

Key companies in the market are Aruba Networks Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Tropos Networks, Inc., Synapse Wireless, Inc., Firetide, Inc., and Ruckus Wireless, Inc. The leading players are adopting various competitive strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and mergers & acquisitions, to gain a larger market share and competitive advantage over others. Furthermore, companies are focusing on product development strategies and increasing their investment in R&D activities. For instance, in September 2018, Cisco and the Indonesian government has signed an agreement, order to develop the Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program in Indonesia. The program is focused on the digital industry, digital government, cybersecurity, digital inclusion, and digital state-owned enterprise. These types of government initiatives are expected to promote the vendors and increase the demand for WMNs in the upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively affected the communication infrastructure market, owing to the growing demand for high-speed internet services as people are staying at home and increasing adoption of work from home culture across the organizations. Furthermore, as the pandemic is kept on increasing the demand for remote communications such as web conferencing, video conferencing, and webcasting are also increasing, due to which demand for highly secure wireless infrastructure and high-speed internet are upsurging, which in turn, is expected to fuel demand for WMNs. The adoption of online education or e-learning is at its peak during the COVID-19 pandemic, as colleges, schools, and institutions have been closed. Therefore, the demand for broadband services in the residential sectors is increasing, which is promoting vendors to offers robust, efficient, and low latency Wi-Fi services. These types of developments are expected to accelerate market growth in the forthcoming years.

North American has dominated the WMN market and accounted for revenue of USD 2.44 billion in 2018. The regional market growth is attributed to the growing development in the low-power and high-range Wide Area Networks (WANs) and increasing adoption of industrial automation. Furthermore, the rising adoptions of advanced technologies such as 5G, IoT, and AI across various industries verticals are projected to fuel the demand for WMNs. Additionally, increasing demand for higher and faster bandwidth in FTTN, FTTC, and FTTH connections, is expected to bolster the regional growth in the forthcoming years.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to see the fastest growth during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025, owing to increasing penetration of the internet, a growing number of IoT connected devices, and telecommunication infrastructural development. Furthermore, the rising number of smart cities projects across the region, especially in India, China, Malaysia, and Vietnam are expected to bolster the market growth in the forthcoming years. The rising investments by the government for improving the wireless communication infrastructure across the region such as the availability of free Wi-Fi at railway stations and airports are projected to upsurge the demand for WMNs in the upcoming years.

