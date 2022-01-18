Preston, Lancashire, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Piranha Advertising and Marketing Solutions (Piranha Digital) is an award winning Agency with a team of dedicated and creative marketing professionals specialising in digital marketing solutions and new media, as well as more traditional marketing.

We believe that effective marketing is one of the most important elements of a company’s business operations. For over 20 years, Piranha has been the first choice creative marketing agency for companies in the North West of England, and much further afield, when it comes to inspiring digital services, advertising, marketing, and creative design services. We have built up a reputation as one of the region’s leading marketing agencies, delivering world class campaigns from our Preston base, evolving into Piranha with an impressive portfolio of clients to support these claims.

Our services include, but are not limited to:-

Website Design (Magento2 and WordPress)

Website Audits

Responsive web design

Hosting

Digital Marketing

Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

Pay per Click Management