Eye Makeup Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2025

The Eye Makeup Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global eye makeup market size is expected to reach USD 21.41 Billion, by 2025, according to Million Insights. registering a CAGR 5.7% over the forecast period. The major factors which are driving the growth of this market are increasing consciousness about physical appearance among women especially, in the working class of women and rising per capita income. Financial independence among women in economically emerging countries such as China, India, and South Korea is allowing consumers to increase spending on personal care products. The sweat proof and waterproof cosmetic products are gaining traction in the cosmetic industry, especially among people who step out for work.

Moreover, consumers engaged in sports like athletics, swimming and other sports prefer smudge-free and long-lasting eye products. Multipurpose eye products such as anti-pollution, anti-aging, and anti-tanning are gaining traction across the globe. For instance, Elizabeth Arden, Inc. and Shiseido Company, Limited have launched anti-aging eye makeup products such as mascara.

Natural and organic eye makeup products are gaining popularity due to the rising awareness about the side effects of chemical cosmetics products. Hence, the demand for natural products is encouraging the manufacturers to focus on organic products as chemical-based cosmetics increase skin diseases such as cancer, and skin infection. The natural products also help to reduce anti-aging signs, wrinkles and enhance the texture of skin due to the presence of vitamin E.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

North America dominated the market in terms of market share for more than 30% in 2018.

Eye shadow segment is expected to grow with CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, 2015-2025.

Among product type, mascara held largest market share for 35% in 2018.

The major player include in eye makeup market include L’Oréal S.A; Shiseido Company, Limited; The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.; Amway; The Procter & Gamble Company; COLORBAR Unilever; and Chanel S.A.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of working-class women.

Eye Makeup Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

