New release of Devart ODBC Drivers: Extended Compatibility, Updated SQL Engines, and Further Enhancements

Prague, Czech Republic, 2025-03-18 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, provided a new release of ODBC Drivers. New versions have extended compatibility, updated SQL engines, and other enhancements.

The release includes the following updates:

ODBC Driver for PostgreSQL:

– Support for PostgreSQL 17.

– Support for the pgvector extension.

– Added Read Only mode for connection.

Support for NexusDB 4.75.10 in ODBC Driver for NexusDB.

Users of all Zoho-related ODBC Drivers can now access and work with data hosted in Canadian data centers.

The updated SQL engine that improves query efficiency is available for the ODBC Drivers for Podio and Freshworks CRM.

Support for the BITTEST function in SQL queries in ODBC Driver for xBase.

The ODBC Driver for NetSuite and ODBC Driver for ShipStation now offers better compatibility with Microsoft Access, providing an improved display of data types when connecting data as linked tables.

An “option that shows object metadata for the current schema only” is available in ODBC Driver for ASE.

The ODBC Driver for Microsoft Access now offers enhanced compatibility with Microsoft Excel, providing an improved display of all Access data types in Excel worksheets.

The ODBC Driver for Microsoft Access now includes improved compatibility with Microsoft Excel and support for SELECT and UNION queries.

Support for associations in ODBC Driver for Hubspot.

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/whats-new-in-devart-odbc-drivers-extended-compatibility-updated-sql-engines-and-further-enhancements.html

ODBC Drivers are high-performance connectivity solutions with enterprise-level features for accessing the most popular database management systems and cloud services from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools on 32-bit and 64-bit Windows, macOS, and Linux. Download a 30-day free trial of ODBC Drivers here: https://www.devart.com/products.html#odbc

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.