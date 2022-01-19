Rising Prevalence Of Antibiotic Resistance Across The Globe Is Resulting In Increasing Demand For Bacteriophage

Rising prevalence of antibiotic resistance across the globe is resulting in increasing demand for effective alternatives.

According to CDC, in Europe, around 33 000 people die every year from antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. Rising prevalence of antibiotic resistance is expected to create significant demand for bacteriophages across the globe.

Fact.MR, in its latest research report, tracks the global sales of bacteriophages in 20+ high-growth markets, with Europe and North America the largest regional markets. Phage probiotics are highly sought-after, with maximum demand coming from patients across the world, where sales are the most through retail and hospital pharmacies.

Sample Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5558

Bacteriophage Market Segmentation

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Latin America

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

By Application

Gastroenterology

Respiratory Infection Treatment

Skin Infection Treatment

Wound Prophylaxis

Urogenital Infection Treatment

Others

Customization Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5558

Essential Takeaways from the Bacteriophage Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Bacteriophage Market.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Bacteriophage Market.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Bacteriophage Market.

Research Methodology – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5558

Important queries related to the Bacteriophage Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Bacteriophage Market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Bacteriophage Market during the forecast period (2021-2031)? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region? How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for keyword? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

Why Choose Fact.MR

One of the most established market research companies in India

Round the clock customer support for clients across the globe

Tailor-made reports available without additional costs

Analysis of markets in over 150 countries

Data collected from credible primary and secondary sources

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556866054/sun-control-window-films-market-automotive-applications-to-garner-one-third-market-share

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates