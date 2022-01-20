Station Market Is Estimated To Bring In US$ 1,101.6 Million Revenue By 2026-End

The demand for total stations is increasing due to the rise in modernized construction plan, use of 3D modeling in construction technology and the increasing demand for precise measurement in rail application. Manufacturers are providing both manual as well as robotic total stations, however, the demand for robotic total station is rising as it provides accuracy, speed and can be operated by the single user.

Manufacturers are focusing on developing total station for specific application for various industries. Sensor technology is also being incorporated in total station for accuracy of measurements. Meanwhile, manufacturers are also focusing on incorporating new technology and unique features to provide measurement accuracy for three vital components that total station depends on, namely, measurement path, setup point, and measurement target.

Lack of awareness and training regarding the use of advanced technology is restricting the growth of total station. However, some of the manufacturers have started providing on-site training to the end-users using their product.

Total station market value is likely to experience a moderate CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, 2017-2026. Total station market is also estimated to bring in US$ 1,101.6 million revenue by 2026-end.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Total Station, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Total Station Market.

The demand for total stations is increasing due to the rise in modernized construction plan, use of 3D modeling in construction technology and the increasing demand for precise measurement in rail application. Manufacturers are providing both manual as well as robotic total stations, however, the demand for robotic total station is rising as it provides accuracy, speed and can be operated by the single user.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies operating in the total station market, which include

Topcon

Hexagon

Trimble

South Group

EIE Instruments

FOIF

Sanding

Boif

Dadi

KOLIDA

TJOP

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Total Station Market

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to dominate the global total station market during the forecast period 2017-2026. Owing to the wide use of mapping and surveying technologies, and the on-going development of smart cities in countries such as India and China, the demand for total station is increasing in the region.

North America and Europe are also expected to witness growth during the forecast period 2017-2026. There has been an increase in the use of total stations that can be remotely operated and provide real-time data in North America. Technological advancements and highly skilled workforce are also contributing to the growth in the region.

The robotic total station is expected to be the highly preferred product in the global total station market during the forecast period. By the end of 2026, robotic total station is projected to surpass US$ 700 million revenue. The robotic total station is mostly preferred for big commercial and non-commercial projects. Factors such as reduced cost, increased speed, and precision are contributing to the growth of robotic total station.

A total station is expected to be largely used by construction sector. By the end of 2026, construction sector is projected to reach nearly US$ 800 million revenue. Meanwhile, mining sector is also expected to witness growth in the global total station market during the forecast period 2017-2026. Rise in infrastructure activities due to the growth in urbanization is driving the demand for total stations globally.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Total Station, Sales and Demand of Total Station, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

