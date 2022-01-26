Wake Up Music Rocks! Announce New Coldwards Single Debut January 28th

New York City, USA, 2022-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — Wake Up Music Rocks! has confirmed the release of “My Skeletons” by Coldwards (pronounced Cold-Words) for this Friday, January 28, 2022. Coldwards is a four-piece rock band with three family members including drummer Paul Crosby of the Grammy nominated R.I.I.A. Gold and Platinum awarded Saliva. Also in the band are his two sons, Zac, (vocals/all things electronic (i.e.: loops, samples, synths, etc), Sean (vocals/guitar), and close family friend and bass player Richie Hey. Not far removed from the sound of bands like Saliva, this release carries the torch further down the musical landscape and endeavors to break into a new frontier after “Say Something”, their last release from October 29, 2021.

Advance copies of this crossover single have been made available to Modern Rock, Active Rock and Alternative Rock mainstream radio broadcasters. Press contacts are currently being serviced with their electronic press kit. Interviews and/or appearances will be booked later this month for Coldwards. Powerhouse ONErpm will be overseeing the global digital retail distribution for the release. Additional news updates, as well as other information about upcoming events and appearances this year, will be made available at https://www.facebook.com/WakeUpMusicGrp. Members of the media are encouraged to contact the representative listed at the end of this press release for an EPK, or any other additional information as it becomes available.

According to this nu-metal-edged alternative rock band, “My Skeletons” is about dealing with the ghosts of your past, coming to terms that they’re a part of you, trailing over you like a dark cloud, and trying to cope and just make it or fake it to get through the day. Coldwards, a Houston, TX, based outfit has a lot to say, and Wake Up Music Rocks! along with ONErpm distribution has built a structurally sound podium from where these musicians may preach their nu-sound rock gospel.

