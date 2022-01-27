Talent Tech Labs Hosts Technology Day During World Staffing Conference

NEW YORK, NY, 2022-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ — Kicking off 2022 with the latest insights in talent technology innovations, Talent Tech Labs is hosting Technology Day at the World Staffing Summit on Friday, January 28, 2022. TTL has a history of providing the most advanced and innovative insights into the talent acquisition landscape. For years our team of experts have placed themselves at the center of discussions surrounding innovation, leading to cutting-edge reports like our Talent Acquisition Technology Ecosystem.

TTL brings to the table a deep understanding of the current state of staffing and future predictions for years to come. These insights, combined with Technology Day’s sessions surrounding technology and innovation, will offer attendees the chance to learn the strategies that top staffing experts are using today. Those who join in on the discussions will come away armed and ready for 2022.

“Talent Tech Labs is thrilled to host the Technology Friday at theWorld Staffing Summit. We look forward to elevating awareness amongst staffing executives so they can equip themselves with the tools and knowledge to take their recruiting operations and effectiveness to the required levels to compete in today’s challenging markets. With our eyes trained on the future, we hope to identify the investment drivers that will future proof their tech stacks for long term growth.”

Brian Delle Donne, President and Co-Founder

The Technology Day sessions will cover several topics. From the day’s kickoff Overview of the Talent Acquisition and Management Technology Landscape: Strategies and Trends for Winning in the New World of Work the agenda is poised to give actionable insights to staffing firms both large and small on how to change the face of staffing through the strategic use of technology. Other sessions include:

Best Practices for Implementing a Deployment Platform

The Platformization of Staffing

Technology Solutions and Best Practices for Small Staffing Companies

Making Assessments Work for Your Staffing Business

Building The Staffing Firm of The Future

To attend the largest global staffing event of the year, sign up now. The virtual event is free to attend and fast approaching.

About Talent Tech Labs

Talent Tech Labs is committed to helping clients make the right talent technology decisions that are critical to their business’ success. Talent Tech Labs’ clients benefit from on-demand, unlimited access to proprietary research and insights, supplemented with advisory services provided by Talent Tech Labs’ expert analysts. With targeted, actionable insights, our clients are empowered to make complex talent technology decisions quickly and efficiently. Learn how Talent Tech Labs can help with your talent technology initiatives today by clicking here.

About World Staffing Summit

The World Staffing Summit (WSS) is the world’s largest virtual gathering of Staffing Professionals. Spanning 5 days and 6 continents, WSS connects more than staffing owners and operators. With more than80 hours of hyper-focused masterclasses, exclusive interviews, and in-depth panels, attendees of the World Staffing Summit are offered the chance to learn the strategies, systems and insider secrets used by the top staffing experts. To learn more or sign up for the event, click here.

