Automotive Lightweight Material Market Unit Sales to Witness heightened Growth in the Near Future

The global automotive lightweight material market has witnessed moderate growth at a CAGR of 3.3% over the past half-decade. However, due to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, automotive production has plummeted in quarter Q2 of FY2020, and has cascaded the demand effect towards automotive light weight material.

The market is set to decline by more than twofold over the short-term forecast period, owing to prolonged COVID-19 effect on the automotive industry. By the 1st quarter of FY2022, demand for automotive lightweight material is set to resurrect, owing to normalization of automotive production.

The automotive lightweight material market size is projected to witness nominal expansion at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Speculative demand of material was observed over the 2nd quarter of FY2020. Reduced market prices have attracted suppliers to charge up their inventories to enhance their profits, post resurrection of the market by the beginning of the 3rd quarter. Signs of price uptake of 2% were observed since the beginning of Q3 in FY2020 across regions. Upswing in prices is credited to the kick-start of production in the automotive industry in East Asia, especially China, and Europe.

Automotive Lightweight Material Market: Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the automotive lightweight material market report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political economic and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of automotive lightweight material market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on the demand for automotive lightweight material has been offered for each regional market, along with the market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value and volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

Automotive Lightweight Material Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the automotive lightweight material market with detailed segmentation on the basis of by material, vehicle, application, and key regions.

Material

Steel

HSS

AHSS & UHSS

Metals

Aluminum

Magnesium

Titanium

Polymers

PP

PU

ABS

Polycarbonates

Polyamides

Others

Composites

Carbon

Aramide & Fiber Glass

Elastomers

Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Compact Cars

Mid-sized Cars

Luxury Cars

Premium Cars

LCVs

HCVs

Application

Engine & Mechanical

Chassis and Suspension

Powertrain

Others

Exterior & Structural

Body Structure and Frame

Body Panels & Trims

Closures

Others

Interior

Seating

Door Modules

Instrument Panels

Others

HVAC & Electrical

Regions

North America

Latin America Excluding Mexico

Europe Excluding Germany

East Asia Excluding China

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Germany

China

Mexico

