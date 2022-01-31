Demand For Pepsin As A Food Additive Has Grown During The Forecast Period 2022-2032

Pepsin is a protein-degrading, or proteolytic, enzyme used in a wide range of pharmaceutical, and food processing applications. Though demand for pepsin from pharmaceutical industry is seeing a spurt, recent past has witnessed high growth in pepsin for processing of soy protein and gelatin, which is used in an array of applications such as dairy, poultry and meat products. 1:10000 pepsin grade is forecast to be a leading segment in the burgeoning applications of pepsin within these products, reveals Fact.MR in a recently published report on the Global pepsin market.

Request Sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4483

As per the report, global pepsin market is forecast to surpass US$ 3.9 Bn by 2027 end, reflecting moderate growth of under 5% during the assessment period

Key Takeaways of Global Pepsin Market

Global pepsin market is forecast to create an absolute opportunity of around US$ 1.1 Bn during the forecast period, adding 1.4X more value as compared to 2019

Pepsin is primarily used as a pharmaceutical intermediate for formulating digestive drugs, which is a dominant end use, accounting for around half of the global market share

Use of pepsin as an enzymatic food additive, as a replacement to rennin in the production of certain cheeses is trending, which is forecast to propel demand growth of pepsin within the food industry

Liquid form of pepsin is the next growth epicenter in the global market, which is poised to gain 732 BPS by 2027

Request for Methodology- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4483

Owing to wide application of 1:10,000 pepsin grade in pharmaceutical & food industry it is the dominant grade of pepsin with around 40% market share in 2019, however, demand for 1:15,000 grade pepsin is forecast to be on a rapid growth trajectory during the forecast period

Despite losing market share by 2027, Europe is forecast to account for almost one-third of the incremental $ opportunity created in the market over the forecast period

Global pepsin market is fragmented in nature, with Biolaxi Corporation, BIOZYM, and Chongqing quanxinxiangsheng amongst the top market players

“As protein is an essential macronutrient that helps build muscle, rapidly growing consumer demand for protein supplement products has led to a thriving pepsin market worldwide.” says a Fact.MR analyst

Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4483

Manufacturers Focusing on Product Variants as Key Marketing Strategy

Pepsin manufacturers are predominantly focused on providing a comprehensive selection of fermented, plant-derived and animal-based enzymes in the industry. Still, there has been no significant inorganic strategy that has been observed in the last half decade in the pepsin market landscape. Few manufacturers are trying to stretch the applications of pepsin beyond pharmaceuticals and food industries. Further, to maintain the upper hand in global market, key players have ensured a wide range of product offerings by manufacturing all variants of pepsin.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/04/17/1805427/0/en/Agricultural-Films-Sales-Surge-in-Line-with-Need-for-Microclimatic-Crop-Growth-Conditions-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com