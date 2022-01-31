Hand Soap Market is Expected to Witness Rapid Growth of Around 6.7% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Hand Soap market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Hand Soap

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Hand Soap. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Hand Soap Market across various industries and regions.

Global Hand Soap market is forecast to witness rapid growth of around 6.7% over the forecast period of 2020-2030. Of all applications, the household segment accounts for more than 70% of the market share.

Escalating demand for hand soap was observed in the first quarter of 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 2nd quarter, the demand is projected to follow an upward trend with increasing awareness about hand hygiene across regions.

Demand will slowly decline by the end of the third quarter as spread of the disease is anticipated to abate. In 3rd & 4th quarter of 2019, sales of hand soap grew at a nominal rate. Medical & clinical applications have created enormous opportunities for hand soap makers.

Hand Soap market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the hand soap market with detailed segmentation on the basis of pack size, application, sales channel, and key regions.

Pack Size

100 ml to 200 ml

200 ml to 500 ml

500 ml to 1L

1L to 5L

Application

Industrial

Medical & Clinical

Household

Others

Sales Channel

Retail Stores

Hyper Markets

Big-box retailers

Pharmacies

Mom & pop stores

E-Commerce

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways of Global Hand Soap Market

Global hand soap market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 25 Bn during the forecast period, adding 2X more value as compared to 2020

Consumer preference for retail stores over E-commerce sales channel, for the purchase of hand soaps is set to drive retail store sales at a Y-o-Y of 7.2% over the forecast period

Household applications are set to grow at a rate of 7.4% in the forecast period through 2030 and are set to gain ~160 BPS over the assessment period

Europe holds the leading share in the hand soap market and accounts for 7,000 million litres of hand soap demand

MEA and South Asia & Oceania market are growing at a moderate pace, owing to lesser product awareness and low household spending

Global Hand Soap market is consolidated in nature with only 15-25 manufacturers of liquid hand soap across regions

“Hand soap is gradually topping consumers’ wish list owing to targeted branding. This is despite lower budget constraints, thus increasing the rate of returning consumers” says a Fact.MR analyst.

