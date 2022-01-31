Automotive Hypervisor Market Size and Development Trends of Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 31 2022 — /EPR Network/ — Global Automotive Hypervisor Market study includes In-depth Analysis of the market by latest technologies, trends, opportunities, challenges, key players and business strategies considering types, segment, and future analysis. The Automotive hypervisor Market Report Provides Growth History, Sales Channel, Manufacturers Profiled in Automotive hypervisor Business, Market Share of Product, Application and Regional Scope of Automotive hypervisor which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, forecasters, industry executives & consultants, sales, product managers, Strategy Advisor, potential investors to understand the present as well as future market size, situations in terms of growth rate and revenue. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

The global automotive hypervisor market is anticipated to generate a revenue of USD 698.2 million by 2025 and growing at a CAGR of 33.2% over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025, according to Million Insights. The market is majorly driven by growing demand for advanced features in vehicles. In addition, rising demand for advanced feature in vehicles has created intense competition among auto manufacturers. This has leads to high investment in R&D activities. The automotive hypervisor offers enhancement in several features such as Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), telematics, and benefits like security, communication, connectivity, and infotainment in vehicles.

The automotive hypervisors market is expected to gain traction due to innovation and advancement in virtualization technology. Hypervisor allows real-time communication between vehicle-to-environment and vehicle-to-vehicle. Increased usage of various network interfaces and ECUs has led to complexity in vehicle’s systems. A hypervisor helps to improve communication between electronic systems and maintains network functionality.

Integration of hypervisor technology in vehicles raises the production cost, thereby this technology is majorly featured in luxury vehicles. Hence, the luxury vehicle segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. The poor network connectivity can delay the information transfer about routes, obstacles, and traffic jams due to ADAS failure. Therefore, hypervisor shares information in real-time and reduces the chances of accidents.

To develop advanced features in hypervisors, industry players are collaborating with each other. Such initiatives are expected to strengthen position in the market and enhance embedded system safety and security.

In 2018, Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue and projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region. Due to low maintenance and labor costs. Manufacturers are establishing their production plants in this region.

Lack of standards associated with automotive virtualization is a major challenge for market growth. Market players are following ISO 26262 regulations, a functional safety standard that regulates electrical and electronic systems from development to decommissioning. The increasing incidence of cyberattacks across the globe has become another major challenge for market growth. However, Europe and North America introduced cybersecurity standards which should be followed by automobile manufacturers while manufacturing vehicles.

