Vehicle Access Control Market Growth Impact and Demand by Regions till 2025

Global Vehicle Access Control Market study includes In-depth Analysis of the market by latest technologies, trends, opportunities, challenges, key players and business strategies considering types, segment, and future analysis.

The global vehicle access control market is estimated to reach USD 17,257.9 million, by 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The increasing concerns regarding security & safety measures in the vehicle from developing & developed countries are projected to foster the need for the access control systems in vehicles. These systems are widely used at bridges, tollways, and public buildings for traffic management, which is expected to boost the market growth.

Furthermore, increasing incidents of car theft attempts is growing consumer inclination towards the installation of an access control system in the vehicle. For example, in 2017, in the U.S, 773,139 vehicles have been stolen which was over 1% from the previous year. Enhanced security features provided by the access control system is influencing car owners to look after this system.

The Biometric system is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its efficient security features. Biometric system utilizes advanced technologies such as face recognition, iris recognition, and fingerprint recognition. Iris and fingerprints are characterized by unique access solutions. These technology solutions can offer unmatched security.

Key manufacturers in the market include Hella GmbH, Continental AG, Nuance Communication, Lear Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Smartrac N.V. These players in the market are focusing on acquisitions strategic, product innovations to increase their product portfolio.

