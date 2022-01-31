How are Documented Therapeutic Benefits Increasing Hosiery Usage in the Healthcare Sector – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Hosiery market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Hosiery

Market Snapshot

The global market for hosiery is anticipated to register steady growth, clocking a CAGR worth 4.8% across the forecast period ranging from 2021 to 2031. By 2021, the industry is likely to generate worth US$ 60 Bn in value. Amongst all market, sales across China are expected to remain the highest, registering a CAGR worth 5.2%.

Market Value for 2021 US$ 60 Bn Projected Value for 2031 US$ 80 Bn Growth Rate (2021-2031) 4.8% CAGR Expansion Rate of China 5.2% CAGR (2021-2031)

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Body Stockings Compression Stockings Knee-high/Hold-ups Hosiery Stockings Socks Tights Toe Socks

Demography Hosiery for Men Hosiery for Women

Price Range Economy-priced Hosiery Mid-priced Hosiery Premium-priced Hosiery Super Premium-priced Hosiery

Sales Channel Hosiery Sales via Modern Trade Hosiery Sales via Specialty Stores Hosiery Sales via Online Stores Hosiery Sales via Other Sales Channels



Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market ground.

In October 2021, Spanx Inc. announced the conclusion of a definitive agreement with Blackstone wherein the latter will purchase a majority stake in the company, valued at US$ 1.2 billion. With this purchase, the company will be able to strengthen its virtual presence, strengthening its e-commerce presence and broaden its global footprint in the hosiery sector

In March 2021, Adidas introduced its new strategy ‘Own the Game’ at a virtual Investor & Media Day. Main strategic focus of ‘Own the Game’ is to strengthen the credibility of the Adidas brand, to create a unique consumer experience and to continue to expand the company’s activities in the area of sustainability. The new strategy is designed to significantly increase sales and profitability as well as gain market share until 2025.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global Hosiery market is anticipated to add 1.3x value by 2031 as compared to 2021

By demographics, hosiery for women to account for over 1/3rd of global demand

By sales channel, online hosiery marketing to pick up pace, registering a CAGR of 6%

By product type, socks to dominate the market, surpassing US$ 5 Bn by 2031

Economy priced hosiery to register more than US$ 9 Bn in value by 2022

U.S to experience credible growth in the sports sector, clocking a 4% CAGR

China to emerge as the most opportunistic market, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%

“The hosiery market is treading new growth trajectories underpinning the advent of products that can meet the demand for new sets of functionalities and derive new health benefits.” comments a Fact.MR analyst



