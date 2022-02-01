Activewear Market To Register Substantial Expansion By 2031

Moreover, the active apparels support unique advantages like better breathability, quick drying, static resistance, thermal resistance, and chemical resistance due to which activewear is gaining significant traction among the consumers worldwide. North America is likely to dominate the global activewear market and is likely to continue maintaining its position as a dominant region throughout the forecast period. Activewear has gained more popularity among consumers now as compared to the last decade.

Activewear is an apparel which boosts the performance of athletes during the sports and fitness physical activities by improving the body movements when compared to the regular clothes. Also, the activewear also helps to avoid muscle sprains and other ligament and muscle injuries. The appropriate fitting and proper support provided by these apparels, leads to the rapid growth of the global activewear market.

Activewear Market to Gain Traction due to Rising Inclination Towards Athleisure Wear

Owing to the rising trend of athleisure wear in offices and casual occasions as well, the activewear market is likely to experience a propelling growth throughout the forecast period. The rising disposable income of the consumers and the rise in awareness among consumers about health and fitness fuels the growth of the global market for activewear.

Additionally, an upsurge in the active participation of youth and aged people in physical and sports activities leads to an increase in the demand for activewear as well. However, the increase in the number of fake and counterfeit products adversely impacts the growth of the global activewear market.

Activewear for Women Likely to Create Remunerative Opportunities for the Market The global activewear market can be segmented based on type, fabric, and consumer orientation. On the basis of type, the global activewear market can be segmented into ready to wear, fashion outer, pants & T-shirts, wet suits & swimwear, shoes, and fashion brands. Based on the fabric, the global market for activewear can be segmented into polyester, nylon, neoprene, polypropylene, spandex, cotton, and others. Based on consumer orientation, the global activewear market can be segmented into men and women. Geographically, the Activewear market can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.