Demand For Premium Vehicles Is Expected To Drive Market Sales Of Automotive Bushings

Automotive Bushing Market: Introduction:

An automotive socket in a vehicle acts as a shock absorber, providing a smooth interface that dampens the vibrations and noise generated by the moving parts. The mandatory NVH (Noise, Vibration & Harshness) compliance standards for a vehicle make it imperative to use an automotive socket to reduce noise and vibration.

A motor vehicle socket is generally made of rubber, which can be synthetic rubber or natural rubber. A synthetic rubber automotive bushing is commonly used by original equipment manufacturers in vehicles and is best for noise reduction because it provides a comfortable ride.

Automotive Bushing Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global automotive bushing market are:

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

MAHLE GmbH

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

DuPont

BOGE Rubber & Plastics

Vibracoustic GmbH

Federal-Mogul LLC

Paulstra SNC

Oiles Corporation

Nolathane

Tenneco Inc

Cooper Standard Holdings Inc

Hyundai Polytech India

Benara Udyog Limited

Automotive Bushing Market: Dynamics:

In the growing automotive industry, vehicle manufacturers have to meet the set NVH standards in vehicles. Owing to this, the demand for automotive bushings is expected to increase at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Furthermore, new vehicles are coming into the market with more advanced technologies and increased levels of comfort. Additionally, a premium vehicle normally requires more number of automotive bushings to make the ride more efficient and smooth. The rising demand for comfortable, safe, and premium vehicles is expected to drive the market of automotive bushings.

However, the replacement process for automotive bushings in a vehicle is very tedious and complex. Furthermore, polyurethane automotive bushings do not provide a high level of comfort and noise reduction. This is expected to hamper the growth of the automotive bushing market over the forecast period.

Automotive Bushing Market: Segmentation

The automotive bushing market can be segmented into product type, application, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

On the basis of product type, the global automotive bushing market is segmented into:

Damper Top Mounts

Suspension Arm Bushings

Subframe Bushings

Hydro Bushings

Engine Mounts

Suspension Mounts

On the basis of application, the global automotive bushing market is segmented into:

Engine

Suspension

Chassis

Interior

Exhaust

Transmission

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive bushing market is segmented into:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

On the basis of sales channel, the global automotive bushing market is segmented into:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Automotive Bushing Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have a significant share in the automotive bushing market, owing to increasing automotive sales and production in the region. China is projected to be the most attractive automotive market in the region, and is expected to majorly contribute towards the growth of the automotive bushing market in the region.

For the production of polyurethane, which is the raw material of automotive bushings, the adoption of renewable resources is increasing in the North American region, which is expected to push the automotive bushing market.

Furthermore, in Europe, stringent regulations regarding vehicle NVH standards, and the growing automotive industry in the region are expected to drive the growth of the automotive bushing market over the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also expected to show promising growth in the automotive bushing market over the forecast period.

