What’s an IEO?.

ICO is the most popular fundraising method in the crypto sector today, but it’s closely followed by STO and IEO. An Initial Exchange Offering Development is carried out through crypto platforms and exchanges. Unlike ICOs where crypto projects get to approach investors directly, IEOs always involve a third-party crypto exchange.

In fact, in IEOs it’s the crypto exchanges that raise funds on behalf of startups.

Initial exchange offerings (IEOs) are a recent development in the rapidly evolving digital asset space. IEOs are similar to Initial Coin Offering in that they are initial offerings of digital assets (e.g., coins or tokens) to raise capital.

However, IEOs are being touted as an innovation on ICOs because they are offered directly by online trading platforms on behalf of companies—usually for a fee—to provide immediate trading opportunities for the digital assets. These online trading platforms, which are typically not registered with the SEC and which may improperly refer to themselves as “exchanges,” may also claim to perform due diligence or other quality assessments of the IEOs.

Participation in an IEO Launchpad Development

IEOs are right now actually building some serious connections, so you can hope to observe them spread around various exchange platforms. That is the reason finding an IEO that requests you won’t be hard.

When you find an interesting IEO project, check which trades are facilitating the crowd sale.

Next, you have to register by creating an account on the cryptocurrency exchange.

Normally, you should finish the KYC and AML confirmation processes.

When you complete them, it’s an ideal opportunity to check the cryptocurrencies you can use to add to the IEO.

You would then be able to recharge your account with the coin which the crowd sale accepts and take a break until the IEO starts to begin purchasing your tokens.

Desirable characteristics of IEO LAUNCHPAD DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM

A general question arises, which is the best IEO platform? To answer this question, we’ve included some key factors you can think of when choosing a platform

Ease of use: An IEO participation should be as frictionless as could really be expected. In contrast to ICOs, IEOs are intervened by the exchanges, so it is their obligation to make it open in any event, for beginner investors.

Exchange/platform reputation: The reputation and credibility of exchange are the most essential elements while picking an IEO stage. You have to trust exchanges completely since they vet all IEO projects.

Security and stability: IEOs draw in numerous investors from different foundations, so the IEO stage should be strong and secure. Nobody needs to risk losing their assets to an awkward trade.

Liquidity: A strong IEO platform ought to have a bounty of investors ready to exchange the token. An IEO token is recorded on its exchange very quickly after the IEO, so you need to be certain that you have no issues when selling it later.

Multi-coin support: IEOs is an undeniably famous way for exchanges to expand the worth of their local token.

Popular Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) Platforms.

Binance Launchpad

Bittrex IEO

KuCoin Spotlight

OK Jumpstart

io Startup

Huobi Prime

Will IEOs create the next fundraising boom?

2017 and 2018, ICOs made a raising money blast. In any case, a huge level of the crypto projects was worked by con scammers or were questionable. Along these lines, it can be concluded that for cryptocurrency startups, ICO is not a successful fundraising model. An increased extent of trust is provided by IEOs among cryptocurrency projects, as the exchanges, organizing the crowd sales engage in the fundraising operation, which upgrades the adaptability of the crowd sale. Therefore, IEOs could be the next fundraising boom because it has the ability to become the quality model for fundraising in the crypto space.

Conclusion

So, research the project, check the team, and look into their track record. See whether there is a place in the market for the project and make sure that the project has realistic use cases. Doing that is essential to ensure that your investment in an IEO is successful.

