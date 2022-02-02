Fabric Glue Market To Exhibit Surge In Revenue Growth During Forecast Period

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Fabric Glue market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Fabric Glue

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Fabric Glue. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Fabric Glue Market across various industries and regions.

The fabric glue market has seen a historical CAGR of over 4% during the period (2015 – 2019), and is further projected to create a valuation of around US$ 150 billion by 2030. The fabric glue market is poised to expand at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). Demand for fabric glue for gluing various woven and non-woven fabrics for disposable hygiene products is increasing significantly. The COVID-19 crisis has been supplemental to the growth in this demand for fabric glue in hygiene products. Increasing consumer spending on personal care products and demand for improvised performance, comfort, and efficient hygiene products are expected to fuel the expansion of the fabric glue market size, considerably. This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Fabric Glue, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Fabric Glue Market.



Fabric glue Market: Segmentation Fact.MR’s study has done the segmentation of the fabric glue market on the basis of function, end use, and sales channel, across six regions. Function Permanent

Temporary End Use Industrial

Automotive

Textiles

Home Furnishing

Mattresses

Others

Household Sales Channel Direct Sales

Consumer Retail Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways from Fabric Glue Market Study

North America accounted for a share of over 40% in the global fabric glue market in 2019. High concentration of domestic and international players has been seen in this region. Asia pacific is expected to portray the highest growth rate of over 8% during the forecast period.

Based on end use, demand from the textiles industry is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.

While demand for temporary fabric glue products is anticipated to experience moderate growth, permanent fabric glue is expected to be in high demand.

Demand for fabric glue is expected to increase by over 1.7X during the forecast period. Significant product innovation activities are being carried out in this area.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for medical equipment and protective gear has skyrocketed. All of these use fabric glue, which is why the market is seeing a surge in 2020.

“Investments in differentiated offerings of fabric glue for specific areas are expected to present lucrative returns during the forecast period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Innovations and Differentiated Offering Leading Market Growth

The fabric glue market has seen multiple changes in recent years, and is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Companies in the market have been focusing on innovative offerings and differentiating their portfolios. Specific application and usage of fabric glue has been the primary focus of the top companies in the market. Arkema, H.B. Fuller Company and Pidilite Industries Ltd. have been at the forefront of these developments. Innovative and differentiated offerings are expected to be the long-term strategy for growth in the global fabric glue market space.

