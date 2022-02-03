6 Ways Your Website Design Affects Its Search Engine Rankings

London, UK, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — When done right, search engine optimisation or SEO can help businesses generate quality leads. After all, it refers to the process of improving your website to boost its visibility. While many people associate it with the use of keywords and doing proper tagging and backlinking, did you know that a bad website design can negatively impact your search engine rankings? This is why it pays to tap a Kent SEO agency that also houses experienced web designers.

In this article, we’ll be discussing the different ways how good web design can improve your site’s SEO performance.

It facilitates easier navigation. Professional web designers Maidstone help businesses produce a website whose information architecture enables users to browse through their websites with ease. Picture this: You’re in an online clothing shop and you can’t find where to access the products page for women or you can’t easily locate that “Add to cart” button. Whether you encounter either issue or both, it can turn you off and resort to buying from another website.

It uses optimised visual content. Great images or videos can indeed boost the look of your site. But without a properly optimised web design, the large file sizes of these elements can compromise your website’s loading speed. In the game of SEO, better site speed enhances better user experience (UX); the higher the number of your visitors who stay and continuously visit your site, the higher your SEO rankings will be.

It boasts layout consistency, which boosts user experience. Another UX-enhancing feature of a good web design is layout consistency. The way your information and website elements are structured doesn’t just affect aesthetics and functionality; they also allow search engines to crawl your content more quickly. Crawling refers to when search engines send a bot to your site and read your page.

It has properly placed headlines that, in turn, increase users’ dwell time. To boost your online presence, it isn’t just enough to use on-brand, brief, and compelling copy. Headline hierarchy is also vital. This means that your headlines and sub-headling — the texts that sum up and reinforce your message; texts that intend to capture your audience’s attention — should be strategically placed on your website. These words, coupled with optimised visual content, can entice your users to stay and navigate through your site.

It highlights your strongest selling points. If you want to highlight important reviews, statistics, or the logos of some of your well-known clients, web designers can also help you create a website that puts these elements in the spotlight. This helps foster trust and establish the image that you want to portray before your audience.

It improves overall mobile responsiveness. A well-designed website is one that works well across various gadgets. If your site isn’t mobile-responsive, it can cause you to lose potentially loyal customers. According to research, 7 out of 10 users want a website that they can easily use and browse on their mobile devices.

