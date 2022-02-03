Power and Sound: EMPHASER Car Amps EA-MT4 and EA-MT1

BAD ZURZACH, Switzerland, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — High quality, timeless design, exceptional performance: both these new amplifiers from the EMPHASER (http://www.emphaser.com/) Monolith series – the 4-channel model EA-MT4 and the mono power amp EA-MT1 – are convincing not only for their raw power, but also for their outstanding dynamics and excellent signal fidelity. Minimal distortion as well as a powerful, spatial sound are properties that distinguish these top class digital amplifiers.

At only 212 x 35 x 110 mm, the very compact amplifiers offer high performance in a small space. The extraordinary heat sink design of die-cast aluminum enables much smaller dimensions along with outstanding temperature management. In combination with the solid heat sink, the optimized class D amplifier electronics provides enormous power. With 4 x 100 W RMS into 4 ohms and 2 x 320 W RMS bridged, the EA-MT4 is a perfect power source for any car audio system. With 1 x 475 W RMS into 4 ohms and 1 x 600 W RMS into 2 ohms, the EA-MT1 will drive any subwoofer to peak performance.

Soundwise the two digital power amps are impressive. The EA-MT1 will underpin any type of music with a dynamic, stable and powerful bass foundation. The EA-MT4 offers a broad and linear amplified frequency range of 10 Hz – 55 kHz while the low distortion figures enable the music signal to develop its full potential with no loss of fine details. The > 60 dB channel separation of the 4-channel model provides for wonderful spatiality and precise placement of the musical action.

The EA-MT4 is equipped with 12 dB/oct. high and low pass filters. The filters are adjustable over a very wide control range of 20 – 4000 Hz (high pass) and 50 – 5000 Hz (low pass) so that the 4-channel model can also be used for active systems. The filters are individually selectable and can be combined into a bandpass filter (HPF + LPF). The EA-MT1 has a 12 dB/oct. subsonic filter (15 – 40 Hz) and 12 dB/oct. low pass filter (50 – 500 Hz), an integrated bass boost (0 – 15 dB at 40 Hz) and phase shift (0 – 180°) as well as bass level control. For both power amps the controls are easily accessible under the sturdy cover bearing the EMPHASER logo.

The new Monolith amplifiers have RCA and high-level inputs with auto turn-on/off for connection to car radios having no RCA output, thereby allowing both models to also be easily combined with OEM systems.

