2022-Feb-03

London, UK, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — Responsible Mailing is a small but perfectly formed mailing and fulfilment company. Our customers use us time and time again because they trust us to mail out their direct mail on time, every time.

Pick and pack product fulfilment is an area we moved into in 2014 for an international client who required an extremely personalised service for sending out high value electronic items. We are now expanding further into this field with a bespoke online system, which clients can log onto at any time to check on orders and costs. We already get great postal, courier and packaging discounts due to our many years of mailing, so you can benefit from low prices and a service tailored to your specific needs.

