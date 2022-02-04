Demand For Hiking Shoes Is Set To Increase Faster At A Cagr Of 4% Across The Assessment Period Of 2021 To 2031

According to the latest revised report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global hiking footwear market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR over 3% and top US$ 25 Bn valuation by 2031.

Hiking footwear is equipped with thick & rugged soles that is well-suited for treading on rough terrains. Hiking footwear is useful for long distance travel, owing to its provision of great functionality and weathering. Hiking footwear is also highly durable and water-resistant.

Growing popularity of hiking has been favorable for the prospects of the hiking footwear market. Major manufacturers of hiking footwear are competing based on weight, durability, weather resistance, price, design innovations, adaptability, and quality of raw materials.

Demand Analysis of Hiking Footwear (2016 to 2020) Vs Market Outlook (2021 to 2031)

As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market for hiking footwear was valued at US$ 18 Bn in 2020.

Hiking footwear offers high functionality and great weathering resistance, and therefore, is useful for trekking long distances. Adventure tourism has been witnessing tremendous surge over the past couple of years. There is growing inclination towards combining leisure with adventure, owing to increasing popularity of hiking, scuba diving, and rock climbing.

Key Segments Covered in Hiking Footwear Industry Research

Product Type

Trail Shoes

Hiking Shoes

Hiking Boots

Mountaineering Boots

Approach Shoes

Design Style

Low Cut Hiking Footwear

Mid Cut Hiking Footwear

High Cut Hiking Footwear

Sales Channel

Sales of Hiking Footwear via Independent Sports Outlets

Sales of Hiking Footwear via Franchised Sports Outlets

Sales of Hiking Footwear via Modern Trade Channels

Sales of Hiking Footwear via Direct to Customer Brand Outlets

Sales of Hiking Footwear via Direct to Customer Online Channels

Sales of Hiking Footwear via Direct to Customer Institutional Channels

Sales of Hiking Footwear via Third-Party Online Channels

Key Companies Profiled

New Balance Inc.

VF Corporation

Deckers Outdoor Corporation

Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Amer Sports Corporation

Under Armour Inc.

Key Questions Answered in Report

Which are the most lucrative markets for hiking footwear?

Which factors will impact the growth of the market?

How will changing trends impact the strategies of market players?

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities across regions?

Which companies are leading the hiking footwear industry?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the market?

