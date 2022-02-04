Advanced After-Treatment Devices to Amplify the Growth of Exhaust System Market – New Study by Fact.MR

250 Pages Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automotive Exhaust Systems to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automotive Exhaust Systems. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Automotive Exhaust Systems Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automotive Exhaust Systems market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Automotive Exhaust Systems

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Automotive Exhaust Systems, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automotive Exhaust Systems Market.

Competitive Landscape

This competition landscape of exhaust systems market enunciates the competitive dynamics in terms of crucial parameters such as relative market foothold, product offerings and differential strategies adopted by the key players operating in the exhaust systems market.

Some of the key players operating in the exhaust systems market reported in this study include

Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.

Faurecia

Tenneco Inc.Ltd.

Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd.

Sango Co. Ltd

Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG

Benteler International AG

Eberspacher

Yutaka Giken Co.

Faurecia, a leading player in the exhaust systems market, had emerged as the leader in emission control systems with acquisition of EMCON Technologies (formerly Arvin Industries) in 2009.

This strategic acquisition nourished the company’s position and also gave the company a route into niche commercial-vehicles market.

BENTELER Group, a key stakeholder of the exhaust systems market, is extensively focusing on internationalization to launch new sales markets, amplification of production volumes, and enhancement of earnings through better differentiation.

OEM – Top Sales Channel for Exhaust Systems

Based on sales channel, the OEM segment currently accounts for over 60% share of the market and this trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to stand at US$ 37,722.8 Mn towards the end of 2022, expanding at 5% CAGR. As the overall auto industry undergoes massive transformation, OEMs will also need to adapt accordingly to leverage the available opportunities and avoid obsoleteness. Meanwhile, the aftermarket segment is expected to witness a relatively lower growth. By 2022-end, nearly US$ 19,781.8 Mn worth exhaust systems are estimated to be sold in the aftermarket.

By vehicle type, passenger car is projected to remain the most lucrative segment of the global exhaust systems market. Increased global demand for passenger cars is expected to support the growth of the market in 2017 and beyond. The LCV segment is expected to emerge as the second segment over 2022.

On the basis of fuel type, the diesel segment is projected to witness a relatively higher growth as compared to gasoline segment. By 2022-end, the diesel segment is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 36,449.3 Mn. This is attribute to growing consumer preference for vehicles that run on diesel.

Additional Highlights of the Report

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) to remain the largest market for exhaust system during the forecast period. The market in China remains highly fragmented with thousands of small players vying for a share in the pie. Moreover, some Chinese companies are aiming big and are now foraying into overseas markets.

Harbin Airui Automotive Exhaust System Co., Ltd., Eberspacher, Benteler International AG, Yutaka Giken Co., Ltd., Faurecia, Tenneco Inc., Sango Co., Ltd, Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, and Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd. are some of the key players operating in the global market for exhaust system.

Many of the key market players are strongly emphasizing on development of innovating products that are technologically advanced and meet the regulatory and clients needs.

The growing trend of collaboration and strategic partnerships between carmakers and auto component suppliers is likely to govern the market during the forecast period.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Automotive Exhaust Systems Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth Automotive Exhaust Systems brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

: The report offers in-depth Automotive Exhaust Systems brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies Automotive Exhaust Systems Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automotive Exhaust Systems and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automotive Exhaust Systems and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Automotive Exhaust Systems Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Automotive Exhaust Systems Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Automotive Exhaust Systems: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

More Valuable Insights on Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Automotive Exhaust Systems, Sales and Demand of Automotive Exhaust Systems, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

