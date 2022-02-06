Coating Pigments Market: Tier 1 Players hold nearly 55-60% Revenue Share – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Coating Pigments Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Coating Pigments to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2402

The global coating pigments market is estimated at USD 24.5 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 41.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2032.

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2021A USD 23.2 Billion Market estimated value in 2022E USD 24.5 Billion Market forecast value in 2032F USD 41.9 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 5.5%

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Coating Pigments. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Coating Pigments Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Coating Pigments market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Coating Pigments

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Coating Pigments, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Coating Pigments Market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2402

Market Segments Covered in Coating Pigments Market Analysis:

By Composition Type Extenders/Fillers Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Color Pigments Others (anticorrosive, metallic, pearlscent)

By Product Type Inorganic Organic

By End-Use Industry Automotive Protective & Marine Refinish Architectural Aerospace Packaging



Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2402

High Gains from Architectural Industry

Notable positive trends influencing coatings pigment sales in the architectural industry, ranging from preference for hardwood flooring, and shift from wallpapering toward painting, have gained increased palpability. Coatings pigment sales in the architectural industry have also been influenced by development of innovative technologies for interior decorative applications.

Coatings pigment sales in the architectural industry are estimated at 4,400,000 tons in 2018

, registering a Y-o-Y growth of over 4%. Majority of this growth can be attributed to contribution of innovations, which in turn are spurring investments in the novel pigment technology development. Increasing efficiency and strength of pigments is currently a key focus area among manufacturers for delivering added value to end-users.

High Performance and Greater Functionality – Key Developmental Focus Areas

High performance pigments that feature greater functionality have been witnessing high demand in the coatings industry. Added functionality widely varies among end-user requirements, ranging from provision of solar reflectance for formulation of cool coatings to unique special effect finish coupled with enhanced durability. Utilization of cool coatings is fast gaining momentum, particularly in the automotive industry, where IR-reflective high performance pigments are in robust demand.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298123/demand-for-independent-front-suspension-is-estimated-to-remain-high-owing-to-the-system-of-better-handling-stability

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Coating Pigments Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Coating Pigments market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Coating Pigments market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Coating Pigments Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Coating Pigments Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Coating Pigments Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Coating Pigments Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Coating Pigments: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Coating Pigments sales.

More Valuable Insights on Coating Pigments Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Coating Pigments, Sales and Demand of Coating Pigments, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:

Bio-succinic Acid Market – Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Surge Suppression IC Market –Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Liquid Propellants Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About US

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates