Social Welfare Event by SSSi Tutoring Services – Mission To Empower Girl Child

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Some of the executives visited the Little Seeds NGO three days ago. SSSI hosted a social welfare event on the topic of social etiquette, in which we taught children how to act and behave in a variety of settings. At 12.30 p.m., the session began with an introductory activity to get the students’ spirits up. Our highly skilled online tutor delivered an online class on “Democracy and Diversity.” Students were directed to watch an episode of R. K. Narayan’s Malgudi Days after the online session. We completed a questionnaire round after the internet session.

“I believe in providing free education to the girl child and the underprivileged by partnering with NGOs to empower girl children who have a desire to learn more and achieve success in their lives,” said the founder of the SSSI organisation. As part of our commitment to provide personalised learning by empowering people to create strong foundational foundations, our leaders paid a visit to a non-profit organisation. As a result, I advised my executives to have the meeting in both an auditory and visual format. In addition, as we all know, the epidemic had a global impact on student education. I was able to contribute to the growth of human civilization through cognitive refinement of the student community by supporting students in connecting, conversing, and engaging with the world’s top online educators. With SSSi, my goal is to create a friendly environment for children while also teaching each child to achieve the highest levels of academic achievement possible.”

As a result, the trip was part of our Teach India initiative, which focuses on the education of girls and children of all races, creeds, castes, wealth, and poverty levels in India. We will also arrange more such trips using SSSi’s online tutoring services as part of SSSI’s social welfare events.

