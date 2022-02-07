Vietnam Fast Tours Has Announced That Vietnamese Government Has Approved 7 Localities to Participate in the Pilot Plan

Vietnam, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Vietnam Fast Tours (VFT Co. Ltd) provides the best & cost-effective travel & tourism services at very affordable accommodation. Our tourism agency is a notable agency that leads to fulfils your dream and helps you travel worldwide in a hassle-free manner. From the beginning of 2022, The Vietnamese government has officially approved 7 localities to participate in the pilot plan-welcoming international tourists to visit Vietnam.

The 7 localities of Vietnam approved by the Vietnamese government are Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Dinh, Da Nang, Khanh Hoa, Kien Giang, Quang Nam, and Quang Ninh. Earlier, from November 2021, Vietnam successfully launched a pilot program to reopen international tourism in 5 localities, namely Phu Quoc (Kien Giang), Khanh Hoa, Da Nang, Quang Nam, and Quang Ninh, after nearly two years of the Covid-19 epidemic. Time is running out. During phase 1 of the pilot program, from November 2021 to the end of 2021.

Vietnam Fast Tours has confirmed that the Vietnam government has considered the proposal from several ministries mentioned below:

· Ministry of Culture.

· Sports and Tourism.

· Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh assigned the Ministries of Culture.

· Health & Public Security.

· National Defense.

· Foreign Affairs.

· Transport.

· Information and Communications and the People’s Committees of 7 provinces and cities.

In 2022, the Vietnam Fast Tours will embark on a concerted effort to revitalize tourism activities in the spirit of safe practice and adaptability. In addition, the tourism industry is concentrating on promoting the ‘Live Fully in Vietnam’ communication campaign to attract the return of international tourists, which aims to open up international tourism shortly.

Vietnam Fast Tours delivers personalized tours and services, luxury transportation, classy accommodations, and many more. You can plan your dream holiday, and we will help you make it come true. For more information, visit https://vietnamfasttours.com/ or mail your queries to sales@vietnamfasttours.com.

About the company:

Vietnam Fast Tours is a well-known and reliable local tour operator who offers customised private tours to Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Burma, including classic and sightseeing tours, family holidays, honeymoon tours, and much more. Vietnam Fast Tours focuses on matching your taste with a truly authentic and remarkable experience as a local tour operator. Vietnam Fast Tours also offers other services such as visa services (for Vietnam Only), transportation, and accommodation to make your journey pleasant and comfy.

Contact Details:

Email: sales@vietnamfasttours.com

Phone: +84 246 664 1790

Website: https://vietnamfasttours.com/