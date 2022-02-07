NYC Companies like Ace Fire Protection Stress Importance of Fire Inspector in Wake of COVID Variants

Posted on 2022-02-07 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

Brooklyn, NY, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — The coronavirus hit New York City hardest and catapulted thousands of DC 37 members into the position of frontline essential workers, who ultimately went on to protect public health and safety while helping make The Big Apple run. From the start, Local 2507 Fire Inspectors assigned to a special NYPD task force asked the public to practice social distancing as they distributed face masks in parks and on city streets.

But with the rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, these Local 2507 Fire Inspectors were again called into action to be front and center to complete rounds of safety inspections at long-shuttered construction zones, restaurants, coffee shops, office towers, residential buildings and other sites and businesses in the five boroughs.

This was not a situation that went unnoticed by certain leading nyc fire extinguisher inspection companies in the NYC area, such as Ace Fire Protection, which has cautioned a slow and gradual restart of New York’s economic engine amidst these unprecedented times.

“This city went from zero to 100 in the first days of the pandemic, and we’ve been everywhere in-between since then – including now this newer Omicron outbreak,” states Jack Shammah, owner of Ace Fire Protection. “From narrow takeout restaurants to large-scale commercial spaces that were closed, we have been urging businesses throughout New York to have thorough inspections done so they can safely reopen.”

He continues: “Lots of businesses may have let inventory and deliveries pile up in basements, blocking egresses, and now we have to make sure to check that all utility lines, egresses and storage areas meet code and are clear and safe.”

Some 300 fire inspectors worked to guarantee public safety and enforce fire safety codes at NYC Health + Hospitals and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene during the peak of the pandemic, a time when hospital intensive care units were filled to capacity.

“Fire inspectors are the unsung heroes of our city,” concludes Shammah. “They’re the reason why fire-related fatalities are at an all-time low throughout the boroughs.”

Company: ACE Fire Extinguishers
Address: 666 Morgan Ave
City: Brooklyn
State: NY
Zip: 11222
Phone: (718) 608-6428
Days Open: Monday – Friday
Hours: Open 8am • Closes 8pm

