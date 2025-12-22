ASTPP Announces Release of Enterprise Version 7 Beta, Introducing Next-Generation VoIP Billing Innovation

ORLANDO, USA,Florida 2025-12-22 — /EPR Network/ — ASTPP, one of the leading open-source solutions for billing and telecom automation in the VoIP industry, has recently released the ASTPP Enterprise Version 7 Beta, marking a significant milestone in the platform’s evolution. This latest beta introduces a modernized user interface, performance enhancements, smarter billing workflows, and expanded telecom capabilities designed to meet the growing demands of VoIP and telecommunication service providers.

ASTPP Enterprise Version 7 Beta reflects months of focused development aimed at improving usability, scalability, and operational efficiency. The release is built to support telecom businesses managing complex billing environments, high call volumes, and multi-service offerings across voice, SMS, and data services.

“Version 7 represents a major step forward for ASTPP,” said a spokesperson from the ASTPP team. “With this beta release, we are introducing a cleaner interface, faster system performance, and enhanced billing intelligence to help service providers operate more efficiently while preparing for future growth.”

Key Highlights of ASTPP Enterprise Version 7 Beta

Modernized User Interface – A refreshed, intuitive UI designed to simplify navigation and daily operations

Improved Performance & Stability – Optimized processing for faster response times and better system reliability

Enhanced Billing & Rating Engine – Accurate real-time CDR processing with flexible rate and package management

Advanced SMS Billing Capabilities – Unified billing for voice and SMS services in a single consolidated invoice

Smarter Routing & Automation – Improved call routing logic and automated workflows for telecom operations

Expanded Integrations – Support for additional gateways, payment methods, and telecom components

The Enterprise Version 7 Beta is designed for telecom operators, VoIP service providers, and enterprises looking for a robust, future-ready billing platform that combines open-source flexibility with enterprise-grade features.

ASTPP encourages existing customers, partners, and the telecom community to explore the beta release and share feedback to help shape the final production version.

Availability

ASTPP Enterprise Version 7 Beta is now available.

More details about the release can be found at:

https://astppbilling.org/news/astpp-enterprise-version-7-beta-released

About ASTPP

ASTPP is an open-source VoIP billing and telecom automation platform trusted by service providers worldwide. It enables accurate billing, real-time rating, invoicing, reporting, and operational automation for VoIP, SIP, and telecom services. ASTPP supports businesses of all sizes with scalable, customizable, and transparent billing solutions.

