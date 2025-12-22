Chris-Marine® Launches PSL Portable Surface Lathe for Precision Sealing Surface Machining

MALMO, Sweden, 2025-12-22 — /EPR Network/ — Chris-Marine announces the launch of the PSL Portable Surface Lathe, a high-precision solution designed for efficient sealing surface machining both in-situ and in workshops ashore.

Developed for small and medium bore diesel and gas engines, the PSL offers fast set-up, easy mounting and precise alignment, all operated by a single technician. Its compact, robust design and electrically driven system enable reliable in-situ machining while significantly reducing downtime and operational costs.

“With the PSL Portable Surface Lathe, we deliver a high-precision solution that simplifies sealing surface restoration for small and medium bore engines, both in-situ and in workshops worldwide,” said Leif Abildgaard, Chief Commercial Officer, Chris-Marine AB. “By enhancing engine reliability and reducing downtime, the PSL supports cost-efficient maintenance and the industry’s move toward more sustainable operations.”

The PSL restores sealing surfaces with a concentric sealing pattern, ensuring optimal pressure sealing and effectively eliminating gas leakage. This concentric finish provides a clear advantage over traditional grinding and milling methods, which cannot achieve the same level of sealing integrity.

With an operating range of 190–600 mm, the PSL is suitable for machining sealing surfaces on engine frames, cylinder heads and cylinder liners. Features such as dual-direction feed, reduced machining time and a stepless adjustable control unit ensure consistent, repeatable results across a wide range of applications.

Developed in accordance with requirements from major engine designers, the PSL meets industry standards for compliance, precision and long-term engine reliability.

By enabling high-quality sealing surface restoration without the need for outsourcing, the PSL supports cost-efficient maintenance, sustainable engine operation and maximum engine availability.

About Chris-Marine AB

For more than six decades, Chris-Marine has designed, manufactured, and sold engine maintenance equipment for all types of reciprocating engines and special applications. Our machines are renowned for their operator-friendly design and high quality. We are also developing advanced vessel performance and monitoring products to help improve operational efficiency and promote sustainability in the maritime industry. With a global presence and a commitment to innovation, we offer comprehensive engine care solutions under our strong brands Chris-Marine®, Obel-P®, and LEMAG®.

Chris-Marine’s headquarter is situated in Malmö, Sweden, with production facilities in Malmö, and in Brøndby, Denmark (IOP Marine).