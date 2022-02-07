Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Malvena Hensley on 45 Years

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Robert Miller, the company’s President, recently congratulated employee Malvena Hensley on the occasion of her 45th anniversary with the company.

“I started working for Future Electronics back when it was still on Ferrier Street,” Malvena said. “It was a time when everybody in the company personally knew each other.”

Malvena is one of Future’s longest-tenured employees. Her first day was September 20, 1976, when she began working in administration. Today, Malvena is a switchboard operator at the company’s corporate headquarters.

“I have been able to witness the growth of the business, from its humble beginning to the global corporation it is today,” Malvena said. “I am proud and thankful to be a part of the Future Electronics family.”

Outside of work, Malvena is actively involved in the community services organized by her local church group. She also takes pride in her cooking. “As the saying goes, when the cooking is done with love, then the food is always delicious!”

Founder and President Robert Miller believes that Future’s employees are its greatest asset. Future Electronics values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts based on length of tenure.

###