Global Market For Cheddar Cheese Will Have Soared At Less Than 3% CAGR By The End Of 2022

Consumption of cheddar cheese in sufficient amounts can be an optimum source of daily nutrition for adult consumers. Increasing influence of dairy products in consumer diets continues to pave way for sales of cheddar cheese products. However, manufacturers of cheddar cheese are expected to witness a sluggish growth in the years to come. Comparative studies that gauge the benefits over health risks of consuming highly processed dairy products such as cheddar cheese will have an assertive impact on the growth of global cheddar cheese market. Companies are expected to shift their focus towards development of new products for cheddar cheese, exploring new ways to improve taste and popularity of this country cheese.

The Fac.MR report on global cheddar cheese market predicts a declining demand for cheddar cheese in the world. During the forecast period, 2017-2022, the global market for cheddar cheese will have soared at less than 3% CAGR, procuring a little over US$ 38.6 Bn in value by the end of 2022.

Global Cheddar Cheese Market: Forecast Highlights

Almost 40% of cheddar cheese produced in the world is sourced from goat milk. This trend will prevail throughout the forecast period, and the global market for cheddar cheese will also witness a gradual uptick in demand for cattle milk-sourced cheddar cheese products. Being a refrigerator staple in the UK, Europe will continue to remain the largest market for cheddar cheese through 2022. Increasing diary production, coupled with rising levels of nutrient deficiency among European consumers, will boost the sales of cheddar cheese in Europe throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will showcase fastest growth for cheddar cheese market. Over the forecast period, the cheddar cheese market in APEJ region will expand at more than 3% CAGR, which is relatively higher growth compared to estimates on lucrative regions such as Europe and North America. In 2017, more than US$ 8 Bn worth of cheddar cheese will be sold in the global market in the form of cheese blocks. As the demand for blocks of cheddar cheese rises, that of cheddar cheese sprays declines. The report distinctly projects a listless growth in sales of cheddar cheese sprays through 2022. Cheddar cheese sold in food & beverage processing units will contribute to more than US$ 16 Bn revenues by 2022-end. Food & beverage processing will not only be the largest application for cheddar cheese, but will also reflect a relatively speedy growth compared to revenues accounted by Horeca and household applications. The report also projects that wholesale trade, distributor sale and direct selling will be collectively viewed as largest sales channel for cheddar cheese, procuring more than one-third of global revenues through 2022.

Global Cheddar Cheese Market: Segmentation

Segmentation table of the global cheddar cheese market has been provided below on the basis of product, application, sales channel, source, and region.

Product BlocksCubesSliceSpreadSpray Source Cattle MilkGoat MilkSheep Milk Application Processed CheeseSnacks & SavoryBakery & ConfectionerySauces, Dressings, Dips, and CondimentsReady MealsOther Applications Sales Channel HoReCaModern TradeSpecialty StoresDepartmental StoresConvenience Stores Region North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeJapanAPEJMEA

