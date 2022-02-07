Sales Of Maple Water Are Anticipated To Witness Significant Expansion During 2022-2032

The maple water market is likely to witness significant growth, with demand likely to surpass 16 million liters in 2018, according to a latest report by Fact.MR. The substantial growth in the maple water market is influenced by rise in the health-conscious population and growing demand for organic and natural food products.

The increasing demand for sugar alternatives and convenience food products in North America is leading to the rise in production and consumption of maple water. Increase in growth and plantation of sugar maple tree across eastern Canada and the northeastern US is also driving maple water consumption in the region.

On account of growing demand for maple water and maple products in North America, the key players in the region are focusing on increasing the production capacity using efficient technologies. This is likely to put downward pressure on the price of maple water as the supply expands. Additionally, maple syrup, a product derived from maple water is witnessing increasing demand from baking and confectionery industries in North America.

The climate change and rising temperatures across the US and Canada is impacting maple tree growth. This is expected to affect the growth of maple water market in the coming years.

Massive Dominance of Unflavored Maple Water Continues

Maple water is natural and is vastly available in unflavored and raw form. The demand for unflavored maple water is projected to exceed 13 million liters by 2018 end, as per the Fact.MR report. Increasing number of food product manufacturers and restaurants are using maple water in its natural and unflavored form.

Majority of the companies in the water bottled space are focusing on providing pure sparkling water. With an idea to offer something innovative and attract big chunk of health-conscious customers, companies are planning to bottle the maple water obtained from maple tree in its natural flavor, thereby, preserving the nutrients in maple water with sweet and woody taste.

Market Segmentation

The report also offers details on the important segments in the maple water market.

The maple water market is segmented on the basis of nature, packaging type, sales channel, and flavor type. All the key segments in the maple water market are further divided into sub-segments.

On the basis of nature, maple water market is segmented into conventional and organic. Based on the packaging type, the market is segmented into bottles, cans, tetra pack, and pouch/flexi bottle.

In terms of sales channel, the maple water market segments include HORECA, modern trade, departmental stores, convenience stores, drug stores, online retailers, and other retailers.

Based on the flavor type, the maple water market is segmented into flavored maple water and un-flavored maple water.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Crucial insights in the Maple Water Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Maple Water Market Basic overview of the Snacks Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Maple Water Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Maple Water Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Maple Water Market stakeholders.

