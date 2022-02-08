Increasing Consumer Adoption To Fuel Demand For Pet Water Fountain Market

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Pet Water Fountain market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Pet Water Fountain

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Pet Water Fountain. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Pet Water Fountain Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Pet Water Fountain, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Pet Water Fountain Market.

Global Pet Water Fountain Market: Segmentation

A segmentation table of the global pet water fountain market has been provided below on the basis of material, pet, drinking level, mechanism, filtration, sales channel, and region.

Material

Plastic

Steel

Ceramic and Stoneware

Pet

Cats

Dogs

Multipet

Drinking Level

Single Drinking Level

Multi Drinking Level

Mechanism

Gravity-based

Battery/ Electricity-based

Filtration

Charcoal Filters

Multi-Level Filters

Without Filter

Sales Channel

Pet Supply Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Retail

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Key Takeaways of Pet Water Fountain Market

Plastic-based pet water fountains accounted for more than 50% of the market in 2018. Decelerating costs of plastic-based pet water fountains as compared to steel, ceramic & stoneware variants makes plastic-based pet water fountain a preferable option for pet owners.

East Asia accounts for more than 1/5th of pet fountain market share, and is expected to exceed the European market by end of forecast period. Pet ownership rose at an abrupt pace in the past three-four years in East Asia, consequently leading to high growth in pet water fountain market.

In 2018, pet supply stores were the largest revenue streams for pet water fountains. However, by the end of forecast period, online stores are expected to surpass it.

Pet fountain market is consolidated with top three players accounting for more than 55% of revenue share. Hagen Group leads the competition with a strong performance of its brands Catit, Dogit and Zeus in the global market.

“Manufacturers of pet water fountain have an opportunity to expand outside their established bases through engagement with local partners.” says the Fact.MR analyst

