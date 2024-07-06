Global Organoids Market Set for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach USD 205.3 Million by 2033

The global organoids market is on the brink of substantial growth, according to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). The market is projected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13% from 2023 to 2033. By the end of this forecast period, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 205.3 million, a significant surge from its expected worth of USD 60.4 million in 2023.

Organoids, microscopic 3D structures derived in vitro from stem cells, have emerged as a groundbreaking innovation in biomedical research and drug development. These structures enable the creation of various human cancer models, showcasing their multifunctional capabilities and revolutionizing the way researchers study complex biological systems.

Get A Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8106

Recognizing the transformative potential of this technology, Future Market Insights is strategically positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning organoids industry. As the market continues to grow, FMI remains committed to providing comprehensive insights and strategic recommendations to stakeholders, helping them navigate and leverage the opportunities presented by this dynamic sector.

Key Takeaways:

According to FMI’s analysis, the organoids market developed at a 15.6% CAGR over the previous decade.

In 2022, the United States held a 46.1% market share.

In 2022, Japan accounted for a 4.7% percentage of the market.

The United Kingdom is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% over the period of forecasting.

In 2022, intestinal organoids held a market proportion of 37.42%.

Customization Available Request: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-8106

Competitive Landscape:

Next&Bio Inc. an enterprise that created an organoid-based accurate therapeutic search and discovery framework, inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore (CSI Singapore) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) on the setting up of an alliance to realize the implementation of innovative precision medicine treatments employing cancer-organoids in May 2023.

In April 2023, scientists from the Princess Máxima Centre for Paediatric Oncology and the Hubrecht Institute in the Netherlands reported that organoids and CRISPR-Cas9 permitted them to acquire more knowledge into the tumors biology and biological ramifications of various changes to DNA in fibrolamellar carcinoma (FLC), a rare form of child’s liver cancer.

Key Companies Profiled:

Cellesce Ltd

DefiniGEN

Qgel

Hubrecht Organoid Technology (HUB)

OcellO B.V.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Corning Incorporated

3Dnamics Inc.

Key Segments Profiled in the Organoids Market Report:

By Product Type:

Intestinal Organoids

Hepatic Organoids

Pancreatic Organoids

Colorectal Organoids

Neural Organoids

Others

By Application:

Bio-banking

Biomedical Research and Drug Discovery

Regenerative Medicine

Cancer Research

Therapeutic Tools

Others

By End User:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academics and Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Checkout Now to Access Strategic Intelligence: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/8106

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube