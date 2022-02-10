ConnectCenter is included in Best Remote Patient Monitoring Companies in the USA

THE USA, 2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — According to the government norms and guidelines in the USA, healthcare systems are encouraging practitioners to implement a new form of healthcare facilities in their process of diagnosis. This is popularly known as a remote patient monitoring program. This healthcare facility enables the patients to get in direct contact with the doctors without being physically present in the clinic. It helps the physicians to maintain a high standard of care through virtual consultations and e-prescriptions.

In a recent survey conducted by ConnectCenter in the USA, remote patient monitoring companies found out that 65% of patients prefer to use remote patient monitoring devices since the pandemic breakout which has doubled in the past two years.

With the assistance of video conferencing and remote patient monitoring devices doctors and medical practitioners can now offer effective and cost-efficient medical services to patients. They can evaluate, examine, and analyze the patient’s data which is transferred to their databases electronically. The data is transferred following the HIPPA alliance that makes sure that the data shared is privatized and secure.

The remote patient monitoring program empowers doctors to take care of patients suffering from chronic illnesses, and allows them to monitor high-risk patients at home. It is important for the medical professionals who are offering remote patient monitoring services to get connections that are secure to access data and view patients’ medical condition records.

Remote Patient Monitoring has reduced the hospitals’ problems of not having enough staff. In the traditional setting, it is found in a survey that for each patient there is a need for one doctor, three-four nurses, and at least 1 whole room if the patient is suffering from a serious illness. But in virtual consultations, patients no more need to visit hospitals and they can rest at their homes, which in turn leads to early recovery and healing of wounds.