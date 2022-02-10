Toyota Strikes New Milestone With Glanza & Urban Cruiser

Chandigarh, India, 2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — Buyers show interest in buying Toyota Glanza & Urban Cruiser. It recorded sales of one lakh units. Its main purchasers are in Tier II and Tier III markets.

Toyota is not a new name in the automotive market. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) says its Glanza and Urban Cruiser have sold over a lakh units. Their compact SUV Urban Cruiser & premium hatchback Glanza are culled from Maruti Suzuki India. Toyota has an association with Maruti Suzuki.

It is interesting to know that the Glanza & Urban Cruiser are cross-badged versions of Maruti Baleno and Vitara Brezza. Cross-badging or badge engineering is popular in the auto world. It is a method used by companies or their partners. They share the same car with minor changes in its engineering.

According to TKM, Glanza was launched in June 2019. It witnessed over 65000 units. The Urban Cruiser launched in 2020 and sold 35,000 units. The TKM Associate Vice President Sales, Marketing Head told that they are happy to provide peace of mind to every Toyota user. It is the best experience in sales and after-sales services.

They said these models helped them to reach new young buyers who want to buy Toyota cars. The Glanza & Urban Cruiser plays a crucial role in providing for every type of customer. Their primary buyers are from tier II & III markets.

The company is happy to report that they attract young customers. It provides balance in economically viable choices. They also tell us that there are 418 dealer outlets in India. It helps to cover the tier II & tier III markets. It helps to provide services to extensive buyers. In addition, it helps to engage a wider user base.