Parenting is Tough – Educator Shares Step By Step Plan For Respect

St. Augustine, FL, 2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — A passion to help others in these days of major social turbulence empowered Judy Harmon Holmes to complete her book, Responsible Kids: 6 Steps to Creating Them in an Irresponsible World, which was recently released by WC Publishing.

Available wherever fine paperbacks can be ordered, this book allows parents, teachers, and counselors, to recognize timeless scenarios of frustration and stress and put together a plan that works to transform that stress into respectful and compassionate relationships.

From two-year-old “bitsies” to upwardly mobile and freedom-seeking adolescents, these steps detailed by Dr. Holmes will have a powerful impact on the entire family, and their families someday, too.

“Earning degrees in Education, Counseling, and Professional Development taught me what to do,” says the author. “My kids taught me how to do it. The outcomes are worth it–a parent-child relationship that grows in love and respect, and children who become responsible, confident, loving adults.”

Dr. Holmes writes in Responsible Kids: 6 Steps to Creating Them in an Irresponsible World, “We do the best job we know how, and the irony is that many of our actions—as well intended as they are—promote irresponsible behavior. Too often, and to our deep frustration and disappointment, we experience our children as sloppy, self-centered, lazy, rebellious, stubborn, and angry. Often, we find ourselves feeling discouraged and ready to give up.”

The purpose of her book is to show parents through detailed examples, six effective steps to lead children and adolescents in learning how to become responsible and caring people. Each of those steps requires parents to spend a lot of time interacting with their children, and parents may find they feel challenged about their current communication styles. But, if those methods were working, the results would be different, right?

Periodically, Dr. Holmes who is a Professor Emeritus of Frostburg State University, teaches “The Art of Mindful Communication” through the Lifelong Learning virtual campus at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida.

Dr. Holmes can be emailed at Dr.J@ResponsibleKids.org for more information regarding her book and speaking programs.